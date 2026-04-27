The Boys Launched The Perfect Spinoff. So Why Was It Canceled?

The Boys has always parodied superhero franchises, but it truly became one with the introduction of Gen V, a younger-skewing spinoff focusing on college students at Godolkin University, trying to traverse the dystopian world as supes while also trying to navigate regular teen issues like overbearing parents, eating disorders, and gender identity.

It was the perfect pairing to The Boys’ rough-and-tumble action, but suddenly, in the midst of The Boys’ final season, the series was unceremoniously ended. So why was this show not allowed to continue past the run of The Boys? The answer may lie in the story itself.

Gen V was, initially, the perfect antidote to The Boys’ greatest flaws. By the later seasons, The Boys was spinning its wheels, already at the peak of what’s feasible in both plot and shock value, to the point where Season 4 had two different scenes of sexual assault played for laughs. Gen V allowed for this to be reset, instead focusing on just the college lives of students at Godolkin University as they discover a mystery lurking under school grounds.

Gen V managed to tell a complicated, nuanced story of teen problems with The Boys action. Amazon Prime Video

Unfortunately, any potential the show had was completely wasted by the end of Season 1. The school setting was no longer tenable as the students had been expelled from Godolkin University entirely, and the mystery turned out to be directly related to The Boys, meaning much of the show just served as optional background for the next season of The Boys.

Thankfully, the show was renewed for a second season, but in Season 2, Gen V fell victim to all the issues The Boys was exhibiting. Our main characters miraculously had their images repaired and were welcomed back to school, but it didn’t take long for them to be on the run again, sheltered by Stan Edgar and trying to figure out what was going on with Dean Cipher.

During this season, our hero Marie Moreau discovered her blood-manipulating powers went beyond just an allegory for puberty and self-harm: when her sister is mortally wounded, Marie manages to revive her using her powers, potentially making her the most powerful Supe in existence, able to bring people back from the dead. Season 2 also ended with Starlight recruiting these young heroes to her cause, leading fans to believe these characters would play a big role in The Boys’ last hurrah.

So far, the only Gen V character to appear in The Boys Season 5 has literally been invisible. Amazon Prime Video

But instead of Marie being on hand for the revival of A-Train, who sacrificed himself in Season 5 Episode 1, the only Gen V character who has appeared (if you could call it that) in The Boys Season 5 so far is Maverick, the invisible son of a former member of the Seven, Translucent. But even then, he only seemed to be there to make Hughie confront the fact that he made Maverick fatherless.

So why was Gen V canceled? At this point, Gen V is so in the shadow of The Boys, serving as a supplement instead of a replacement, that it’s hard to imagine a world where Gen V continues on without The Boys leading the charge. Maybe if the show were more independent from the flagship series, there could be more contained stories that stretched into the future. But Gen V was always The Boys’ little sibling, and that’s apparently not enough of a draw by itself.

The Boys universe isn’t stopping any time soon — the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising should avoid all of these issues just by the very fact it’s a prequel — but Gen V had the potential to turn The Boys from a darkly comedic series to a brand new cinematic universe. Instead, it’s not even getting the chance to step out of The Boys’ shadow.

The Boys Season 5 and Gen V Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.