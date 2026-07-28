You might have expected Hollywood to be clamoring for a follow-up to Westworld, the 1973 theme park sci-fi that grossed more than eight times its budget while practically reinventing the techno-thriller. Yet with original studio MGM, original director Michael Crichton, and all but one of the original cast deciding to pass, Futureworld hit cinemas 50 years ago this month with an air less Disneyland and more Willy’s Chocolate Experience.

The unloved sequel was subsequently panned not only by critics, many of whom referenced its leading lady’s unfortunate line, “This is about as exciting as a visit to the water works,” in their scathing reviews, but also by its own producer: Paul Lazarus III stated it “wasn't a very good picture.” Unsurprisingly, it grossed half of its predecessor.

Despite its pioneering technology — it was the first notable Hollywood film to use 3D CGI — Futureworld undoubtedly pales in comparison with what came before (and, thanks to Westworld getting the prestige TV treatment in 2016, what came after, too). However, it’s not quite the debacle its contemporary response suggests.

Futureworld takes place two years after the robot revolution that butchered dozens of guests and employees at the adult amusement park. Its owners, the Delos Corporation, certainly haven’t wasted much time reopening, spending $1.5 billion for an experience they insist is much less likely to result in a mass slaughter. As well as a safer operation, they also promise a more fantastical one, with the existing Romanworld and Medievalworld joined by two new themes, Spaworld (a tranquil retreat “where old age and pain have been eliminated”) and the space simulation known as Futureworld.

Chuck and Tracy suit up for their simulation of choice. American International Pictures

It’s the latter that the film’s two intrepid reporters, Chuck Browning (Peter Fonda) and Tracy Ballard (Blythe Danner), decide to try out for themselves after being invited to wax lyrical about the improvements. “Don't you think it's dangerous to rely too much on the robots?” the latter reasonably asks. “Don't you think something could go wrong again?” If only she knew. While they’re impressed with the immersive experience of a space shuttle launch and the gadgetry shown along the way (see the holographic chess game and the boxing androids), they remain skeptical about the park’s spiel.

Chuck certainly has good reason to be suspicious, having previously watched a Delos whistleblower, who’d just passed on an envelope curiously filled with clippings of world leaders, be murdered in cold blood. The plot thickens when they discover that lifelike robots man the control room. Unbeknownst to them, they’re later drugged and subjected to various medical tests. And then things start to get even weirder.

In the most bizarre sequence, Tracy willingly puts herself at the mercy of a dream-recording device which suggests she may have just eaten her body weight in cheese. Not only does she envisage Westworld’s Gunslinger (sole returnee Yul Brynner in a baffling cameo) saving the day, she also imagines them dancing together before getting hot and heavy in a scene which briefly threatens to veer into soft porno.

The faceless robot who provides the heart of the film. American International Pictures

Chuck and Tracy also make friends with Harry (Stuart Margolin), a mechanic who rescues them from the clutches of three cloned Samurai, and his faceless robot BFF Clark (James M. Connor). As it happens, their man-meets-machine bond is by far the most touching relationship of the entire picture. It’s also more convincing than the romantic subplot between the two reporters, who share about as much sexual chemistry as a couple of gift shop keyrings.

Luckily, Tracy — who initially plays hard to get (“My bed is upstairs, yours is downstairs. Let's make damn sure we keep it that way”) — and Chuck manage to contain their lust long enough to uncover the conspiracy. In a business initiative that would make many of today’s tech bros salivate, the Delos Corporation has cloned and murdered most of their human workers, ensuring total subservience, maximum efficiency, and a 100% employee satisfaction rate.

Tracy has a bad dream. American International Pictures

They’re also adopting the same method for politicians, with park overlord Dr. Duffy (Arthur Hill) helpfully explaining that without such interference, world peace would be unachievable. And in a bid to guarantee the most effusive press, the two leads have been duplicated, too. Cue a bunch of confusing gunfights as the real journalists do battle with their carbon copies, ensuring Futureworld closes with a few thrills and spills.

Director Richard T. Heffron (who’d later helm another sci-fi sequel, 1984 miniseries V: The Final Battle) feels far more at ease with such set-pieces than with the dialogue, although he’s not exactly helped by an unengaging script that fails to ask any significant questions about corporate control or artificial intelligence. At times, the overly talky scenes have the same effect as waiting in an interminably long rollercoaster queue. Futureworld isn’t always so joyless, but ultimately, it’s not the kind of fun-packed ride you’d be planning to revisit again and again.

Futureworld is streaming on Plex.