The conclusion to Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 10 marked the end of an era for Epic Games’ hit video game when the universe imploded in some kind of singularity as part of “The End" event, and then was reborn anew in October 2019. The Chapter 2, Season 1 that followed has since lasted longer than any season of Fortnite ever, but there's finally an end in sight.

Will anybody call it Chapter 12 when Chapter 2, Season 2 arrives? How much the map might change with the launch of this new season? Will the theme involve giant monsters fighting robots, or some kind of natural disaster? The future of Fortnite feels uncertain, but we'll know very soon that it is.

Formerly, a Fortnite season would last anywhere between 10 and 12 weeks and conclude with some kind of geological event, supernatural cataclysm, or other shake-ups that permanently altered the map in a way that coincided with a particular theme. Over time, things have become more and more unpredictable, but there's still plenty that we do know.

Here’s everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2:

Look at that Christmas tree! Epic Games

What is the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 release date?

Epic Games confirmed the launch date for Chapter 2, Season 2 in a January 24, 2020 blog post. The new season is scheduled to launch on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

"Chapter 2 - Season 2 will feature [REDACTED] with multiple [REDACTED]," Epic wrote in the tantalizing — but annoying — post. "We can’t brief you on all of next Season’s secrets just yet..." We'll probably find out more details regarding the new season as the launch date looms closer.

What is the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 end date?

While the transition between Fortnite seasons was once pretty seamless, that hasn't exactly been the case in more recent seasons. In the past, a season would more or less end with a culminating event on a Saturday afternoon before the new season started the following Thursday. "The End" event that concluded Season X happened on a Sunday, destroyed the universe, and then Chapter 2 launched on Tuesday, October 15.

Chapter 2, Season 1 has done a lot of unprecedented things, but if something similar happens with Season 2 to what we've seen in the past, then there might be some kind of event that takes place several days before the new season's launch. We know for sure that the Birds of Prey crossover featuring Harley Quinn and the "Love and War" Valentine's Day event both end on February 17, which feels like a clue that Chapter 2, Season 1 could also end that day.

Expect something warmer for Chapter 2, Season 2 — but maybe not this warm. Epic Games

What is the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 theme?

There’s no real way to know what the theme of next season will be just yet, but teasers for the new theme typically start the weekend before the official launch. That means Epic Games might offer some visual teases and cryptic clues on Twitter on February 15 at the absolute earliest. Check the official Fortnite Twitter account every morning between 9 and 11 a.m. Eastern leading up to the launch of the new season. There'll probably be something to tease fans.

Last year, February saw the launch of the pirate-themed Season 8 which added a volcano to the map after the wintery Season 7 brought snowstorms and the Ice King. Assuming the rest of Chapter 2, Season 1 involves winter-related activities, the next seasons will likely pivot to a new theme that heats things up.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 battle pass cost?

Fortnite: Battle Royale has always been free to play, but any players that want access to the premium battle pass and all its associated challenges will have to pay for it. This battle pass continues to cost 950 V-Bucks (the in-game currency also used to purchase cosmetics from the Item Shop). That converts to about $9.50, but most players will have to buy a bundle that costs $9.99 for 1,000 V-Bucks. Purchasing larger bundles of V-Bucks grants an increasing discount, so in theory, it might cost someone less than $9.50.

If someone has a premium battle pass, they can usually earn enough V-Bucks via battle pass rewards to pay for the next one.