First Look: Recollection Launches A New Cast of Star Trek Heroes

Star Trek is continuing its expansion into the world of webcomics. After the launch of the YA romance series, Stargazers, earlier this year, the next WEBTOON release in the final frontier will propel all-new characters in a boldly going direction. While Stargazers was set on the famous space station Deep Space 9, the next web comics Star Trek series, Recollection, will bring the action to a starship. As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Inverse has an exclusive first look at Recollection, including details on the new characters, plus some insight from the writer of the series, genre legend Sam Maggs.

Here are the details we’ve got on Recollection, coming to WEBTOON very soon, on July 26.

Star Trek: Recollection will feature a starship mystery

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the new WEBTOON series, written by Sam Maggs, will be all about a starship-based mystery. Here’s the official synopsis from WEBTOON:

A young woman awakens aboard a Federation starship with no memory of who she is or how she got there, only to discover five other passengers share the same fate. As they search for answers with the help of the ship's mysterious holopilot, fragments of their past begin to emerge—revealing a startling truth that will force each of them to confront who they really are, and who they're willing to become.

New Star Trek characters of Recollection

So, just who are the intrepid new heroes of this story? Here’s an exclusive tease at these new characters:

Early

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

A human character and the star of Recollection, we don’t know much about Early yet, other than she is the person who has to figure out the riddle of this specific starship.

The Dean

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

The Dean is a human character, with a decidedly professorial vibe.

Remembrance

Webtoon/Kisai Entertainment

Almost certainly a member of the Aenar (not Andorian!) species, Remembrance seems to be key to the mystery of the series.

Tank

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

Seems like Tank is almost certainly an Orion!

Diz

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

Based on those spots, it seems Diz is a Trill. Whether or not Diz is a joined Trill or not remains to be seen.

Jaid

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

Based on the preview panels, it seems Jaid is a Starfleet hologram of some kind. This follows in a grand tradition of great AI hologram characters like The Doctor from Voyager and Hologram Janeway from Prodigy.

Accel

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

A human character with a can-do attitude. His attire also reminds us a little bit of another galactic franchise...

What makes Recollection so special for Sam Maggs

WEBTOON/Kisai Entertainment

Sam Maggs, the writer of Recollection, knows a thing or two about the Trek canon. Way back in 2016, she wrote the comics story “Legacy” for the anthology series Waypoint. That story was about a TOS character, Yeoman Leslie Thompson, the only female “redshirt” from that era of Trek.

Since then, she’s written for Trek comics more than once, and in an exclusive, she tells Inverse what makes this new series so special:

“Writing an original series for Star Trek is genuinely a dream come true. I come from a family of Trekkies—like ‘went to conventions in the '80s in cosplay’ Trekkies—and grew up on Trek; especially Voyager, which had such an impact on me and cemented my love of the ‘rag-tag crew lost in space’ genre. The very first comic I ever wrote was for Star Trek (with the same editor I have on Recollection, too—the brilliant Sarah Gaydos), and so this feels like a real full-circle moment to me. It's such an honour to be asked to play in this universe.”

Star Trek: Recollection will hit WEBTOON on July 26.