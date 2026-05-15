The beloved 24th-century era of Star Trek is making a comeback in a surprising new medium. Starting on May 17, a new “Star Trek story” set on the space station Deep Space 9 is coming in the form of an ambitious 40-episode webcomic series — from popular platform WEBTOON — called Stargazers. For longtime fans of Trek, this will be a familiar era, but focused on all-new characters navigating day-to-day life, and YA-style romance.

But Stargazers isn’t the only new Trek webcomic coming in 2026. From popular writer Sam Maggs, there’s a second webcomic launching later this year called Recollection, which will be Voyager-inspired and take place on a starship. Courtesy of WEBTOON, Kisai Entertainment, and Paramount, here’s an exclusive first look at the premises of both Stargazers and Recollection. Plus, preview art, character concepts, and character descriptions from Stargazers.

The preview poster for Stargazers. Art by Kisai Entertainment. Images provided by WEBTOON and Paramount Products & Experiences.

Star Trek’s Webcomics Launch

The debut of Stargazers. Art by Kisai Entertainment. Images provided by WEBTOON and Paramount Products & Experiences.

According to the official press release from WEBTOON, here’s what to know about this new, ambitious chapter for Star Trek:

Set within the legendary universe fans know and love, Stargazers and Recollection include all-new canon adventures that build on Star Trek series like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager, by focusing on new characters and locations unique to this platform. As standalone series, they also invite a new generation of fans to experience the next frontier of the franchise’s 60-year legacy in WEBTOON’s vertical-scroll webcomic format.

Crucially, because all the characters in both new series are new, readers who are not hardcore Trekkies will have an easier time understanding what’s going on. But, because the DS9 and Voyager eras are so rich and lived-in, it stands to reason that even for the uninitiated fan, the lore will be intriguing enough, but not too heavy as to interfere with the story. And what is the story of Stargazers? Here’s the plot synopsis, along with some fascinating character concept art.

Leon Foxwell in Stargazers. Art by Kisai Entertainment. Images provided by WEBTOON and Paramount Products & Experiences.

A new series set aboard Deep Space 9, Stargazer introduces an entirely new cast navigating early adulthood in a vibrant corner of the Galaxy.

Lin Churi in Stargazers. Art by Kisai Entertainment. Images provided by WEBTOON and Paramount Products & Experiences.

Leon is an optimistic young man fresh out of school, spending his days with his close-knit group of friends, including Churi, a brilliant Bajoran inventor, and his loyal dog Alfie. While Leon embraces the unknown and resists choosing a defined path, his childhood friend Syrrik is determined to follow a strict trajectory into Starfleet Academy, driven by the expectations of his formidable father.

Meemee, another DS9 resident in Stargazers. Art by Kisai Entertainment. Images provided by WEBTOON and Paramount Products & Experiences.

After a falling out pushes them apart, Leon and Syrrik find themselves drawn back together in unexpected ways, navigating a complicated and evolving romance. Alongside their friends, they become entangled in a station-wide animal smuggling conspiracy, all while preparing for a community talent show that brings their worlds together. As outside pressures mount, including interference from Syrrik’s father, they must decide what kind of future they want.

A stroll through the Promenade of Deep Space 9 in Stargazers. Art by Kisai Entertainment. Images provided by WEBTOON and Paramount Products & Experiences.

Recollection Will Launch a Different Star Trek Webcomic Later in 2026

The preview poster for Star Trek: Recollection. Art by Kisai Entertainment. Images provided by WEBTOON and Paramount Products & Experiences.

Although Stargazers — written by Jarrett Melendez — is launching first, later in 2026, a second, starship-based webcomic will also come to WEBTOON. This one is called, Recollection, and it's written by Sam Maggs. Here’s the official synopsis:

A young woman awakens with no memory of who she is or how she got there, only to discover six other passengers share the same fate. With no clear answers and little trust between them, the group turns to the ship’s enigmatic holopilot, JAID, who appears to be withholding critical information.

Their search for the truth leads them to a remote space outpost, where the protagonist encounters a Vulcan who seems to recognize her—and provides a device that unlocks fragments of her memories, but only in fleeting moments. As tensions rise and alliances form under pressure, the group uncovers a shocking reality: most of them are among the Federation’s most wanted, bound for a reeducation facility.

As identities are revealed and loyalties tested, the crew must decide who they are—and who they’re willing to become.

Stargazers launches on WEBTOON on May 17.