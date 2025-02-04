Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore the rights to the company’s superhero properties — Marvel fans have been clamoring to see the Fantastic Four on the silver screen. Marvel’s first family is beloved, but all their major on-screen appearances have ranged from disappointing to incredibly disappointing. It didn’t take long after the Fox acquisition for an MCU Fantastic Four movie to be announced, and now almost six years later, it’s finally happening in the form of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman.

We now have our first glimpse of what those first steps will look like, and it’s completely different from anything else in the MCU. Check out the movie’s first teaser trailer below:

Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. It also features Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, with Paul Water Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in unspecified roles (though it’s possible Lyonne could reprise the role of Byrdie, the daughter of Darcy Lewis and Howard the Duck, from What If).

Unlike the now-trademark polished look of other MCU movies, Fantastic Four: First Steps has a completely different aesthetic, one cultivating a ‘60s retro-futuristic vibe. The space age influences are obvious; the team is shown in space suits and make family dinner with Herbie, a home robot who looks straight out of a ‘50s sci-fi movie.

The skyline in this April 2024 illustration suggests the movie is set in another universe. Marvel Studios

This new style even stretched to the movie’s marketing, which has consisted almost entirely of vintage-style illustrations, beginning with one released on Valentine’s Day 2024. It was a smart way to communicate the movie’s tone while also getting around the fact that filming hadn’t even begun yet, and now we finally know what it will look like in live-action.

Many questions remain, but one thing’s for certain: this isn’t the MCU we’re used to. The skyline seen above doesn’t match anything we’ve seen in Marvel (or, you know, reality), suggesting the entire movie takes place in a different universe. This trailer basically confirms the theory that we’re in a brand new segment of the multiverse, one arriving just in time for the Multiverse Saga to come to its dramatic conclusion.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters July 25, 2025.