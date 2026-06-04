Some movies derive horror from common experiences — Obsession begins from the relatable concept of an unrequited crush, for example. Others present the audience with a premise that’s so extreme, there’s really no need to worry about it happening to you in real life. That’s the case with Fall, which dramatizes a situation that’s easy enough to avoid: Don’t climb a 2,000 foot rusty steel pole in the middle of the desert, and you should be all set.

That being said, a fear of heights is quite common, and the vertigo-inducing cinematography in Fall was thrilling enough that the 2022 survival thriller recouped its budget several times over at the box office. It was so successful, in fact, that the surprise hit is getting a sequel, Fall 2: Deadpoint, starring Harriet Slater (Outlander: Blood of My Blood) and Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) as hikers who make the totally optional, wholly preventable decision to climb the (fictional) peak of Mt. Kwan in Thailand, where someone seems to have forgotten to build the rest of the walkway on a particularly treacherous portion of the trail.

Little is revealed about the film’s plot in the trailer — if it’s anything like the original Fall, the plot will basically be, “oh no, how do we get down from here?” — but it does convey the sense of hold-your-breath excitement that makes these movies appealing. The synopsis for the movie gives a few more details:

From the survival hit that tapped into the fear of heights and left two friends stranded at thetop of a tower comes a climb that goes higher, gets deadlier, and hits with next-level adrenaline. In FALL2: DEADPOINT, two friends take on new heights in Thailand, where unpredictable terrain, extreme exposure, and nowhere to hide push survival further than ever before.

Directors Michael and Peter Spierig seem to be going for an immersive free-climbing experience for people who would never dare do such a thing in real life, which is actually quite smart. Although Mt. Kwan itself is fictional, the narrow planked walkway over a deep mountain pass we see in the trailer is based on the Huashan Plank Trail in Shaanxi, China, often touted as one of the world’s most dangerous hikes. And footage of the real thing does look quite terrifying, even if the actual hike is significantly more popular and better equipped than the barren rock face depicted in the Fall 2: Deadpoint trailer. Regardless, it still seems like a crazy thing to do — much safer to just go see the movie instead.

Fall 2 rappels its way into theaters on September 2.