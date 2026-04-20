Despite their characteristic approach to environmental storytelling, the developers at FromSoftware have been praised for over a decade for the remarkable depth of their worldbuilding. The existential struggle between humanity and power-hungry demigods reaching for immortality in Dark Souls, the horrific consequences of scientific scholars and religious fanatics exploiting Eldritch alien entities in Bloodborne; many of FromSoft’s games contain complex behind-the-scenes lore that players only uncover with rigorous exploration. Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s most recent game, is different in one key way: that world was co-created by George R.R. Martin, the architect of Game of Thrones and its many spin-offs.

Given Elden Ring’s immense and immediate success, it was practically a given that fans would see more of the Lands Between in some capacity, but no one would’ve predicted a major motion picture announcement from indie darling A24. Yet the project, directed by Alex Garland, has already begun production, and the first glimpses of the set promise a faithful depiction of the setting. While the film is still shrouded in secrecy, some recent updates have given fans insight into when to expect, as well as who might be portraying the major players of Elden Ring’s epic mythology.

When Is The Elden Ring Release Date?

According to Variety, Garland’s Elden Ring adaptation will hit theaters on March 3rd, 2028, six years after the game’s release.

If brought to life correctly, the dangerous and breathtaking world of the Lands Between could rival Middle-Earth and Westeros. Bandai Namco Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of Elden Ring?

Considering the nature of FromSoftware’s sparse plotting, which prefers to let players parse the story through exploration and gameplay rather than cutscenes, it’s hard to imagine that Garland’s film will be a direct adaptation of the game itself. There’s no confirmed synopsis yet, but it’s likely the film will take place before the game, which is the side of the lore that Martin consulted on and co-wrote.

The game takes place in a mystical kingdom called the Lands Between, which the benevolent Queen Marika once ruled over. The Queen served as guardian of the Elden Ring, an arrangement of powerful magic runes that govern the world's natural laws, and a manifestation of the influence of an ancient metaphysical being known as the Greater Will. But after the most virtuous of her demigod children was assassinated using a piece of the Elden Ring separated and locked away to ensure immortality in the realm, Marika’s grief led her to shatter the Elden Ring and abdicate the throne, jump-starting a perpetual conflict between her children known as the Shattering. The game picks up an indeterminate amount of time after Marika’s disappearance, with players inhabiting the role of a lowly Tarnished (a displaced people) tasked by the Greater Will to slay Marika’s corrupted children and reforge the Elden Ring.

A film adaptation is the perfect chance for fans to meet bosses they’ve already faced before they were corrupted by power, like Starscourge Radahn. Bandai Namco Entertainment

Widespread speculation suggests that the film will take place during the Shattering itself to avoid contradicting ER’s playable narrative. That makes sense: it’s the part of the lore where Martin’s penchant for tragic familial dysfunction is the most felt, and it would also provide Garland, A24, and Bandai Namco Entertainment the opportunity to bring the game’s awe-inspiring sense of sword-and-sorcery scale to the forefront.

Who Is In The Cast Of Elden Ring?

The release date announcement was accompanied by the film’s full cast, albeit without any characters attached. If speculation is to be believed, then a stacked cast would make sense for Marika’s many descendants, many of whom can be encountered in the game amid the throes of corruption. We’ll likely get to meet them before that on-screen, which could mean that we’re at least partly in store for the same kind of political plotting that made Game of Thrones such a beloved phenomenon. As of right now, Elden Ring is confirmed to star:

Kit Connor

Ben Whishaw

Cailee Spaeny

Tom Burke

Havana Rose Liu

Sonoya Mizuno

Jonathan Pryce

Ruby Cruz

Nick Offerman

John Hodgkinson

Jefferson Hall

Emma Laird

Peter Serafinowicz

Regardless of when the movie takes place, it’s all but certain that fans can expect to see key players like the heroic Godwyn the Golden, the tragically cursed Malenia, and the hulking warrior Radahn. One of the film’s most exciting aspects is the potential to see bosses and NPCs given a new dimension and explored as fully rounded characters by a cast of frequent Garland collaborators. It’s still hard to say with certainty what we’ll see when Elden Ring finally lands in theaters two years from now, but it does seem like it’ll be an adaptation with the potential to add even more depth and complexity to a gaming experience already filled with it.

Elden Ring hits theaters on March 3, 2028.