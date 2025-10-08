The Lady Jessica will return. According to Rebecca Ferguson, her character — mother of Paul Atreides and Reverend Mother for the Fremen of Arrakis — will have a role in the third Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune film. This is despite the fact that Lady Jessica barely appears in the book upon which the movie is based, Frank Herbert’s second Dune novel from 1969, Dune Messiah.

“I don’t have a big part in this one, [she’s] just barely in the book,” Ferguson said in an interview with IndieWire. “I’m not sure I was supposed to be in it, and Denis had a little idea.” So, what exactly was Villeneuve’s little idea? And could this hint that Dune 3 will adapt more than just the second book?

Dune 3 Could Combine Messiah and Children of Dune

Will Messiah and Children of Dune become one movie? Muddy Colors

If Jessica has a slightly bigger role in Dune 3 than she did in the book — in which she’s mostly on Caladan living with Gurney — then it’s possible the next film could bring her back to Arrakis, which is actually something that happens in the third book, Children of Dune. In that story, following Paul’s apparent exile and demise, Jessica returns to Arrakis to check in on the twin children, Ghanima and Leto II, as well as her own daughter, Alia. In Dune: Part Two, Alia was played by Anya Taylor-Joy in a flash-forward vision of the future. Because Alia is just a teenager in the book Dune Messiah, the idea of Dune 3 using elements of Children of Dune makes a lot of sense, because Alia is an adult in that book.

In fact, because Children of Dune fully completes the story of Paul Atreides, it makes sense for Villeneuve to end his Dune trilogy with some of the events from that book, including the idea that Paul’s son, Leto II, will eventually fuse his body with a sandworm and become the God Emperor of Dune. (Of note, the 2003 miniseries Children of Dune also combined elements of Messiah with Children to create a more unified story.)

If Dune 3 strictly adapts just Messiah, then the ending of this trilogy will almost certainly conclude on a depressing note: Chani will pass away in childbirth, and the future of Arrakis will be in the hands of Irulan, Alia, the clone of Duncan Idaho, and Stilgar.

Jessica’s Expanded Dune 3 Role Could Explore A Controversial Romance

If Jessica’s role is expanded in Dune 3 what about Josh Brolin’s Gurney? Warner Bros.

If Dune 3 doesn’t touch the events of Children of Dune, and simply sticks to the text of Dune Messiah, Jessica’s expanded role could perhaps depict her romance with Gurney, and more time spent on Caladan.

The idea that Jessica takes Gurney as a lover, after Duke Leto is murdered, is somewhat controversial among fans, and even later sequels (written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson) seek to establish the idea that Jessica’s only true love was Leto. But if Villeneuve wants to expand the Gurney/Jessica relationship, Dune 3 would certainly be the place to do it. Plus, because so much of Messiah is set on Arrakis, moving some of the action to Caladan could provide a much-needed second location, much like Dune: Part Two mixed things up with pivotal scenes on Giedi Prime and Kaitain.

So, Jessica’s expanded role in Dune 3 will expand her story either by creating entirely new scenes for Messiah, or combining two books into one, sandworm-sized monster of a movie.

Dune 3 is expected to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.