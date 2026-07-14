Every spice head knows that Chani doesn't make it out of the second Dune novel, Frank Herbert’s 1969 book, Dune Messiah. But after the latest Dune: Part 3 trailer hinted at some major changes for Zendaya’s character, perhaps the movies could take Chani down a very different path. At this point, director Denis Villeneuve has altered so much of the character’s attitudes that it may be impossible to do two things at once: Stay true to the actual ending of Dune Messiah and also honor the spirit of the movie version of Chani as embodied by Zendaya.

Don’t think Villeneuve would change the outcome of one of the Dune books? Think again.

Dune 3 is already in a new Dune canon

Denis Villeneuve and Zendaya, filming Dune: Part Three. Warner Bros

1969 spoiler alert: At the end of Dune Messiah, Chani passes away after giving birth to the twins, Leto II and Ghanima. Technically, this is the second time Chani has been pregnant, since Leto II (the elder) was her and Paul’s first baby, murdered in an attack by the Harkonnens and Sardaukar. In the first book, the slaying of Paul and Chani’s first baby is certainly part of why Paul goes fully insane in terms of his bloodthirst.

Nearly all adaptations of Dune, including Villeneuve’s, exclude this first baby, making Paul’s quest to dominate slightly less complex and certainly less personal. However, directed by John Harrison, the 2000 miniseries Frank Herbert’s Dune does depict the first baby, and even makes it clear that Beast Rabban murdered the first Leto II.

Does the tragic story of Paul and Chani need the other baby? Maybe, maybe not. But because Dune: Part Two condenses the timeline of the second half of the first novel, the motivations and reasons for why anyone does anything are all different from those in the book. For example, there are no separate Fremen “fundamentalists” that Paul recruits in the novel, because, arguably, Herbert’s aim was to show how non-radicalized people could become radicalized. Villeneuve’s version creates factions within the Fremen, which is certainly compatible with the outcome of Herbert’s plotting, but is an additional and external way of telling the audience how Paul’s holy crusade becomes viable in less than a year. And again, because Paul and Chani don’t lose their first son in the Villeneuve version, the motivations for how the Atreides takeover occurs are different.

Speaking of missing babies, Dune: Part Two also excluded the birth of super-baby Alia, who, in the novel, is the person who fatally stabbed Baron Harkonnen. In Villeneuve’s version, Paul takes out the Baron, which connects to a future vision Paul had earlier in the book but wasn’t the actual outcome from the text. In other words, a generous reading of Villeneuve’s take (Paul versus the Baron instead of Alia) is that it's canonically correct relative to one of Paul’s future visions, even if it changes the actual plot of the book.

Finally, Chani’s opposition to Paul in Dune: Part Two and the dramatic ending of the film in which she strikes out on a sandworm on her own is not from the book at all. Obviously, the movie version of Chani is more dynamic and interesting than in Herbert’s text, but she is, at this point, a different character. Meaning, maybe we shouldn’t expect her to have the same fate.

The Dune 3 trailer might suggest Chani lives

Who are those Fremen kids??? Warner Bros

There’s one scene in the Dune 3 trailer in which Chani ditches her blue head scarf, a Nezhoni scarf. This suggests that she’s parting ways with Paul, as the head scarf is a Fremen symbol of romantic commitment. However, if you look closely at this scene, it seems like we’re seeing Chani and two children playing near her.

This scene is framed through what are probably Fremen binoculars, suggesting Paul is seeing this from afar. However, another way to think about this is that we’re seeing Paul’s vision of a possible future. And, in this future, maybe, Chani lives to be the mother of her children, Leto II and Ghanima. That said, it’s equally possible that these children are meant to be the sons of Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), Orlop and Kaleff. Though not depicted in either Dune: Part One or Dune: Part Two, when Paul defeated Jamis, he technically became the guardian of Jamis’ sons. David Lynch’s Dune even had a Chani (played by Sean Young) shepherding two boys in a few scenes.

So, these could be Fremen kids that aren’t Chani and Paul’s biological children. Or, maybe Chani lives this time?

Dune 3 could create a new Dune ending

Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), expectant parents. Warner Bros.

If Dune: Part Three is truly going to be the ending of the film series, then it seems all sorts of plot changes might be on the table. In the books, Paul seems to perish in Messiah, returns in the next book, Children of Dune, only to pass away for real. Perhaps in the new film Paul’s fate will be less ambiguous, and Chani may be able to live on.

Why not? If there are no plans to make Children of Dune into a film, which would focus on Alia, Ghanima, and Leto II’s rise to become the God Emperor of Dune, then having the ending of Dune 3 match Dune Messiah simply isn’t required. To get even more radical, at the point at which Chani’s arc has been changed (and Alia’s!), one could expect that nobody is safe in this film. Who's to say Duncan has to survive? Or Alia?

The trailers have made it clear that the setup of Dune 3 is the same as the setup of Dune Messiah. But after that, anything feels possible, and the future isn’t written at all. And if that’s the case, then this newer version of Chani could maybe escape the cruel fate written for her in the pages of the past.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18, 2026.