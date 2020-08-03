As of right now, 2020's Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is still scheduled for a theatrical release on December 18, 2020. That said, the director has recently opened up about how completing the post-production for Dune on time will "be a sprint to finish the movie on time right now."

For now, there's no indication that Dune won't come out as planned, which means the next reasonable question is: When is the trailer? Here's what we know about the release date for the first Dune (2020) trailer right now based on rumors, leaks, and our own analysis.

Is there a trailer for Dune 2020?

As of now, no. But that could change very soon. Considering the movie is still scheduled to come out in December, it feels reasonable that a trailer could come out sometime in August 2020.

What will the Dune 2020 trailer show?

It feels reasonable to assume that the first Dune trailer will be relatively short, and actually a "teaser trailer." With that in mind, the trailer will probably reveal some of the stuff we've already seen in official photos, but not much else. This probably means Zendaya as Chani, Timothée Chalamet as Paul, and a few other cast members.

Just a guess, but it feels like the trailer will stop short of showing one of the famous sandworms native to the planet Arrakis. I mean, the trailer might show the sandworms, but if the sandworms are the Godzilla of Dune, you want to wait until the last frame of the trailer to actually show those worms.

When is Dune 2020 trailer release date?

According to rumors, there's good reason to believe the first trailer for Dune will drop on August 21. Why? Well, this is the date that the movie Inception is supposed to enjoy a theatrical re-release in celebration of its 10 year- anniversary. Because of this, and the fact that Inception is, like Dune, a Warner Bros. release, some believe this means the first Dune trailer will play before the re-released Inception. There's also a rumor that a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will drop on the same way.

What does the Dune 2020 trailer change from the book?

So far, we don't know. That said, we do know that at least one character in Dune (2020), Liet-Kynes — is played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster, a black woman. In the past, that character was a white man. This is a smart move for Dune since the original cast of the 1984 film was painfully white.

What about that Dune trailer I saw online?

Right now, if you google "Dune 2020 trailer," you'll find a bizarre fan-made trailer created by an organization called "Screen Culture." This trailer pieces together footage from various Star Wars films, the 1984 Dune, and other movies starring Timothée Chalamet to create a truly bizarre and slapdash experience. Needless to say, it is not a real trailer. That said, it looks real up until the second you press play.