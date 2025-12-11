We’re living in a time of unprecedented media availability. If you have a hankering to watch an episode of The Love Boat that aired in 1979, you don’t have to wait for a rerun; you just need to pull up Paramount+. But widespread availability also highlights what isn’t available at the touch of a button, and the especially obscure stuff has been dubbed “lost media.”

Kevin Smith’s Dogma was considered lost for years due to complex rights issues involving the Weinstein Company, but its religious satire and all-star cast cemented its place as a cult classic among fans who saw it in theaters or managed to snag an old DVD. Now, for its 25th anniversary, Lionsgate is bringing it back with a 4K UHD restoration and a limited edition steelbook release, so you can watch the angelic forms of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck like never before.

How Was Dogma Received Upon Release?

Dogma premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999, but wasn’t entered for competition, possibly because of its controversial subject matter. It pokes fun at the commercialization of religion, opening with a cardinal played by George Carlin introducing a new, more relatable “Buddy Christ,” and ending with Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette portraying God.

At the November 1999 box office, however, the film was a success. Sure, it premiered behind Pokémon: The First Movie, but it more than tripled its $10 million budget and garnered great reviews from several publications. A few Catholic newspapers and magazines did, however, accuse it of blasphemy.

Why is It Important To See Dogma Now?

Dogma was impossible to stream for many years, so its great performances have drifted into obscurity. With a supporting cast that boasts names like Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, and Alan Rickman, it’s full of so many turn-of-the-millennium stars getting goofy with it through Kevin Smith’s twisted lens. And even if you were able to get your hands on a physical copy of Dogma, 4K UHD represents a significant visual upgrade.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Dogma. Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

What New Features Does The Dogma Steelbook Have?

Lionsgate also released the old DVD of Dogma, which means this new edition comes with all the original bonus features, including:

Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira

Technical Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira

Deleted Scenes with Intros

Outtakes

Jay and Silent Bob Secret Stash Commercial

Judge Not: In Defense of Dogma (2001 Documentary)

Original Theatrical Trailer

Storyboards

Original PSP Introduction with Kevin Smith

Showest Sizzle

Easter Egg – How Jay Thinks Kevin Directs (1:59)

Easter Egg – How Kevin Directs (2:15)

My Opinion by Mrs. Harriet Wise (4:14)

UK Teaser Trailer (:20)

TV Spot – US (:30)

TV Spots – 2 UK spots (:23)

The 4K UHD also sports some new features:

Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith

Revelations: Making Dogma

Establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman

Dogma Q&A

More Sermons from the Mount

25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailer

Dogma is available in a limited edition steelbook and standard 4K UHD now.