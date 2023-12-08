The actual 60th anniversary of Doctor Who may have been three weeks ago, but why not keep the celebrations going? In light of the occasion, we’re getting three specials starring David Tennant, once again playing The Doctor, and Catherine Tate as fan-favorite companion Donna Noble.

But after “The Star Beast” and “Wild Blue Yonder,” it’s time to bring things home with one last adventure: “The Giggle,” which will bring back forgotten villain The Toymaker and introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor. Here’s everything you need to know before the final special, from what time you can watch it to what could possibly happen.

What Is the “The Giggle” Release Date?

We’re in the no-man’s-land of Doctor Who, in between the anniversary and the Christmas special. But that doesn’t stop new episodes like these specials from premiering. “The Giggle” premieres on December 9, and the Christmas special will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25.

Neil Patrick Harris stars as The Toymaker in “The Giggle.” BBC Studios

Where Is “The Giggle” Streaming?

“The Giggle” is now streaming on Disney+, but if you want to catch up on The Toymaker’s journey so far, you’re out of luck: almost all of the original serial is missing, though it has been turned into a novel. If you want to watch the surviving classic Doctor Who episodes, you can find them on Tubi.

When Is “The Giggle’s” Release Time?

Doctor Who will be simulcast on Disney+ along with the BBC, meaning it will be available at the same time. There, “The Giggle” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. GMT, which translates to 10:30 a.m. PST and 1:30 p.m. EST on this side of the pond. Interestingly, it’s currently scheduled to run over its usual hour-long runtime, ending at 7:35 p.m. GMT, so block out a bit longer on your schedule than you normally would.

Is There a Trailer for “The Giggle?”

Because this episode is set to be a big one, covering the transition from the 14th to 15th Doctors, there was a brief “Next Time” first look covering what happens in “The Giggle.” While it’s only a couple of seconds long, we’re definitely going to see Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, plus David Tennant’s second time saying goodbye to the role. Hopefully, we’ll also learn why his version came back in the first place.

“The Giggle” premieres on Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. PST/1:30 p.m. EST on Disney+.