There are highs and lows of being a Doctor Who fan. Sure, you have 60+ years of content to keep you entertained during the long breaks between new seasons, but that has a big drawback: not every episode in that long and storied history is available. During the 1960s, the BBC routinely would tape over existing content while making new shows. Now, almost 100 episodes of Doctor Who’s early years are missing, but through fan creativity and a determined hunt, more episodes of an iconic serial will finally be reunited with the rest of Doctor Who — at least, in the UK.

According to the BBC, two episodes from the iconic “The Daleks’ Master Plan” arc of Doctor Who have been recovered in an “eclectic” collection by the charity Film is Fabulous. Check out a clip from the lost episodes below:

Why “The Daleks’ Master Plan” is such a big deal

“The Daleks’ Master Plan,” written by British sci-fi icon Terry Nation, follows the First Doctor (William Hartnell) and his companions Steven (Peter Purves) and Katarina (Adrienne Hill) as they try to stop the Daleks from destroying Earth by using a weapon that accelerates time.

This collection includes the first episode of the arc, “The Nightmare Begins,” as well as the third episode, “The Devil’s Trust.” The second episode, thankfully, has already been found, so the first three episodes are now completely found. However, this serial is arguably the longest one in Doctor Who history, depending on your opinion of “Trial of a Time Lord” from decades later, so only five of 12 total episodes have been found. These first three are the most exciting, though, as they contain the first appearance of actor Nicholas Courtney in Doctor Who — he would go on to play fan-favorite character Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart years later.

“The Daleks’ Master Plan” was only the fourth appearance of the iconic villains in Doctor Who. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

A vast majority of Doctor Who’s lost episodes are still watchable, even if they haven’t been found intact. Dozens of episodes have been brought back to life through animation or through stills and fan audio recordings. But while most of Doctor Who’s stories remain, nothing can replace the original episodes in their entirety.

These episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer this Easter, but that platform only works in the UK. Those on the other side of the pond will have to wait for another release to be announced. Currently, Doctor Who fans are already waiting for the next episode, the 2026 Christmas special, so this is a delightful surprise to tide people over on the way. The BBC may have had a policy to tape over episodes, but the enduring drive of a fandom archive can piece together any lost media.

Doctor Who’s classic episodes are now streaming on Britbox.