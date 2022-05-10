Doctor Strange 2 theory explains one Avenger's glaring absence

Where is Vision? That question is on the minds of most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans right now, coming off the recent release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The new MCU film follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she attempts to leave her universe behind for one where she can live with her twin sons, Billy and Tommy. Those characters were introduced in last year’s WandaVision and were a major part of the picturesque suburban reality that Wanda created for herself. However, despite being so deeply connected to WandaVision, Multiverse of Madness barely references Wanda’s husband, Vision (Paul Bettany).

Why isn’t Vision included in the reality that Wanda so desperately wants to go to in Multiverse of Madness? One new fan theory may contain the answer.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

The Theory — Redditor u/Blitzkreeg21 speculated that Vision may not exist in the same Illuminati-controlled universe that Wanda Maximoff enters in Multiverse of Madness. The user argues that this universe is one where “Reed Richards was able to successfully create Ultron.” If Ultron never turned evil, there was never a reason for the Illuminati to create Vision as a countermeasure.

Assuming that’s correct, that would explain why Wanda Maximoff never tries to find Vision in Multiverse of Madness. If Wanda is aware that Billy and Tommy exist on Earth-838, then it seems fair to assume that she’d know Vision simply doesn’t exist.

Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel’s WandaVision. Marvel Studios

Wanda & Vision — The fact that Vision is essentially left out of Wanda’s plans in Multiverse of Madness is undeniably, well, strange. It could be argued that Wanda’s desire to find a universe where just Billy and Tommy exist is a sign that she’s come to terms with Vision’s death.

Alternatively, it’s possible that linking up with Billy and Tommy in an alternate reality is just the first step of Wanda’s plan. For all we know, the character could intend to find a reality where both Vision and her sons exist. She only focuses on the film’s Illuminati universe because that’s where America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) ends up after escaping into the multiverse with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

So it’s worth keeping in mind the possibility that Wanda never intended to permanently settle down on Earth-838. Instead, it’s possible she planned on finding a universe where she could live peacefully with Billy, Tommy, and Vision. But we may never find out if that was actually the case.

White Vision (Paul Bettany) crosses paths for the first time with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision Episode 9. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — WandaVision set up the potential for White Vision to return at some point in the near (or distant) future. The fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t acknowledge that fact may have been frustrating for some MCU fans, but that doesn’t mean Marvel doesn’t intend on bringing the character back.

When it comes to Vision’s absence in Multiverse of Madness though, it seems safe to assume that this theory is probably correct. It may not provide a strong enough explanation for why Vision is totally absent from the MCU film, but it does explain why he probably never existed on Earth-838.