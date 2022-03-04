Sketchy Doctor Strange 2 leak reveals Deadpool's MCU debut

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to open a lot of doors. After Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Stephen warn Peter Parker about the many issues surrounding the multiverse, he’s now involved in a multiversal threat of his own, officially introducing the new frontier to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What’s more, the film is also set to introduce new characters like Ms. Marvel ahead of her MCU spinoff series on Disney+. But could another fan favorite hero get his MCU debut courtesy of the multiverse too? One possible leak suggests just that.

Redditor BigButter7 shared a 4chan post detailing the descriptions of two different post-credits scenes for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One involves the introduction of Dr. Strange comics character Clea, played by Charlize Theron, and another involving the official introduction of Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and Vanessa into the MCU.

According to the leak, the Deadpool appearance will involve the crew walking around the hall of the Illuminati seen in the trailer and, as usual, they’ll be cracking constant jokes, including references to The Office and Charles Xavier’s strange history in the movies.

The hall of the Illuminati may have appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

Though this rumor is exciting, it should be taken with a whole silo of salt, as 4chan leaks are often completely off the mark. Though a Deadpool appearance has been teased before thanks to a suspicious-looking shard of glass in the Multiverse of Madness poster, there’s not much else supporting this theory, and post-credits scenes are especially difficult to predict.

But considering the success of Deadpool and the introduction of the multiverse — and, possibly, the X-Men — through Doctor Strange 2, bringing Deadpool into the MCU seems like a no-brainer. But while the plot of the MCU has expanded to allow these other properties, there may be an issue with compatibility.

Deadpool has already appeared in an X-Men movie, so introducing the X-Men would make him MCU canon. Marvel Studios

The MCU has relied on its family-friendly atmosphere to secure its blockbuster success, with all their movies rated PG or PG-13. Could Deadpool’s introduction signal a more adult turn for the franchise? Considering how the more explicit MCU-adjacent shows — the Netflix original Marvel series like Daredevil and Jessica Jones — are set to be streamable on Disney+, it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility.

While this leak may be dubious, it could be the first sign of a seismic shift in the MCU one way or another, where either the franchise becomes a lot more daring or Deadpool becomes a lot more kid-friendly.