From the moment AI-generated content became advanced enough to show Will Smith eating a plate of spaghetti realistically, Hollywood has been scrambling to find a way to integrate generative AI into media production, including through scriptwriting, post-production, and animation. But sentiment toward AI has always been divisive: it was one of the main issues during the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, and even an open tab of ChatGPT in a behind-the-scenes photo from Stranger Things Season 5 fueled discourse for days.

Only a few months ago, it really seemed like AI-generated video content was going to be the next big thing in movies and TV, but a recent move from OpenAI and Disney signals something else entirely.

AI protections have been a hot-button topic in Hollywood for years. Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

In December of 2025, OpenAI and Disney announced a massive partnership, with Disney investing over $1 billion in OpenAI while OpenAI was able to license Disney’s vast catalogue of characters for Sora, its video-generating app that was launched in 2024. The plan was for users to be able to generate their own content using Disney characters, with some videos even being made available for streaming on Disney+. So if you ever wanted to see Olaf the snowman hang out with the Avengers, your dream could become an AI-generated reality.

But everything changed when Sora, out of the blue, decided to shut down the Sora app permanently. This was followed closely by the word that Disney would back out of its existing deal with OpenAI as well, as there’s no Sora app for the Disney characters to be used on. That means no more billion-dollar investment for OpenAI. According to a Reuters report, a meeting about the Disney/Sora deal happened on Monday, and only a half hour later, Disney got word that OpenAI was pulling the plug on the app entirely.

Sora was supposed to revolutionize AI-generated video, but now it is no more. Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

This is a great moment for those who are skeptical about the ethics of generative AI. The Disney deal was already restricted to masked, animated, or creature characters, so no actor’s likeness was involved, but that’s not a universal fix. Proof of this can be found in a recent partnership between Disney and Fortnite — Darth Vader’s AI-generated voice was manipulated by players to say wildly inappropriate things.

Disney itself has been going through a period of transition, so this deal falling apart may be a blessing in disguise. Bob Iger, the longtime CEO of Disney, ushered in this deal late last year, but left the position only a few weeks ago. According to Variety, his successor, Josh D’Amaro, said in the 2026 Disney shareholders meeting that “our goal with AI is to empower human creativity and not replace it.” Could he, or other higher-ups at Disney, have had some misgivings with the deal to begin with?

This collapse may have come out of nowhere, but it offers a blank slate for Disney and OpenAI alike to reassess our relationship with AI and how it should be integrated into the entertainment experience.