Over the course of his long career, Hideo Kojima has been responsible for some truly revolutionary games that flipped the industry upside down. Most notably, the Metal Gear Solid series is partly responsible for how modern video games engage with stealth, and their complex plotting and political critique were one of the earliest examples of how games could reach for something loftier than just interactive entertainment.

Ironically, Kojima’s second most well-known work is a game that never even came to fruition — the now-unavailable P.T. (Playable Teaser) was conceived as a demo for a canceled Silent Hill game, but took on a life of its own as something closer to an interactive short horror film. Its notoriety and impact on the gaming world has only grown since it was ripped from online stores back in 2015.

The demise of Silent Hills and Konami’s erasure of P.T. did have a silver lining in the Death Stranding series, which came about in 2019 when Kojima reunited with several of his P.T. creative collaborators to create a whole new franchise. The original Death Stranding takes place in a dystopian vision of the United States named the “United Cities of America,” the last remnants of a society ravaged by the sudden arrival of destructive, invisible beings known as Beached Things, who originate from an afterlife called The Beach.

Death Stranding feels like a Kojima game in every way, yet it’s wholly unique compared to the rest of his work. Sony Interactive Entertainment

The game’s bewildering worldbuilding and unique gameplay loop, in which you control a courier delivering packages across the ruined UCA, was divisive but became a financial and critical success, maintaining Kojima’s idiosyncratic blend of interactivity and cinematic presentation. That makes it all the more ironic that, seven years later, the game is officially coming to theaters.

During a recent podcast interview with /Film’s Ben Pearson, Michael Sarnoski (the filmmaker behind A Quiet Place: Day One and the subdued and subversive Nicolas Cage revenge flick Pig) offered an interesting update about the status of his upcoming Death Stranding adaptation, which he was hired to write and direct back in 2025. He revealed that Kojima has essentially given him carte blanche “to just explore the world” however Sarnoski sees fit, including introducing original characters and a “totally new story that’s within this world and adjacent to the games, but really does its own thing.” This is easily the most substantial update on the Death Stranding movie since its 2022 announcement.

Death Stranding becoming a movie feels like a full-circle moment considering its movie-star (and moviemaking) cast. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Like many of Kojima’s games, Death Stranding already feels like a movie — the extended cinematic cutscenes and the high-concept sci-fi blockbuster worldbuilding are part of that, but so is the game’s extended cast. The main character, courier Sam Bridges, is played by Norman Reedus, and there’s a host of other Hollywood talent rounding out the ensemble: Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Mads Mikkelsen, and filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn, among others. The A-list talent, and the sprawling narrative with its many twists and turns, are already a perfect launchpad for a movie, which means there are certainly going to be some fans upset that the film won’t be a direct adaptation of Sam’s story.

But some of the best and most promising video game adaptations have done the same thing recently. Fallout became a hit for Amazon precisely because it used the games’ setting to tell a new story with new characters, and Zach Cregger’s upcoming Resident Evil movie is following the same playbook. Death Stranding is another example of Kojima marrying the best qualities of film and games to create a unique world for people to explore, and with A Quiet Place: Day One, Sarnoski has already proven that he has a knack for approaching an existing franchise in an interesting way. Hopefully, that’s a trend he continues when he brings the bizarre, breathtaking world of Death Stranding to life.

Death Stranding does not yet have a release date.