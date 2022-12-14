Entertainment
Cavan Scott delivers a paranormal tale of vicious ghosts aboard a sinking prison ship.
New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott is one of the architects behind the Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series of books and comics. Now together with Scottish artist Nick Brokenshire (Star Wars Adventures), the creative pair takes a plunge into maritime horror with their spooky new title for IDW Originals, Dead Seas.
Hold your breath and take a peek at these covers and exclusive pages from the premiere issue of IDW Originals’ Dead Seas, appearing in comic shops on December 21, 2022!