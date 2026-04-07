The most intimate multiverse series is returning. With Dark Matter Season 1, Apple TV brought Blake Crouch’s hit novel to life and even managed to expand the boundaries of its multiverse, while staying utterly true to the source material. That said, Crouch didn’t write a novel sequel to Dark Matter, meaning there’s not really any published material to draw upon for the show’s second season. Which means, with Dark Matter Season 2, the story of the Dessen family in the multiverse can go in almost any direction. As Crouch told Inverse in 2024: “As the writer, I know these characters, and I can imagine where they might go after.”

As with Season 1, Crouch himself is the showrunner and head writer for Season 2, meaning his vision for the expanding multiverse of Dark Matter could come from ideas he had while working on the novel, or entirely new concepts. As of right now, Apple has revealed the premise and release date for Dark Matter Season 2. Here’s what we know, plus new first-look images from Season 2.

Dark Matter Season 2 Release Date

Dark Matter Season 2 will debut on Apple TV on Friday, August 28, 2026. This will be about two years exactly after the debut of Season 1 in 2024. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of the book.

Dark Matter Season 2 Plot

Jimmi Simpson as Ryan and Alice Braga as Amanda in 'Dark Matter' Season 2. Apple TV

Season 1 ended where the book ended, with Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) escaping from his various dopplegangers in his home universe, and bringing his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) with him into an unknown parallel world. Here’s the synopsis of Season 2, straight from Apple TV:

Season 2 picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. As Jason’s obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela’s growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, threatening to tear their fragile stability apart. Elsewhere, Amanda (Braga) and Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. With Blair (Amanda Brugel) determined to stop him, while Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world.

In a sense, Season 2 will focus on three sets of travelers rather than just focusing on Jason and Amanda’s journey in Season 1. This idea was hinted at in Season 1 in a big way when Leighton was seen taking new trips in the Box, as well as Blair, who was escaping from a world beset with strange creatures. In some ways, it seems like Season 1 was a family drama about Jason’s journey back home, while Season 2 could set up a multiverse battle between different factions.

Dark Matter Season 2 Cast

Amanda Brugel as Blair and Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton in Dark Matter Season 2. Apple TV

As of this writing, it appears that Dark Matter Season 2 has the same primary cast as Season 1. This includes: