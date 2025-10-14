Spider-Man has been an instrumental force in bringing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil from the margins of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and into the MCU proper, thanks to cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and even Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Both subtly paved the way for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to reclaim the spotlight in his own solo series, and now that he’s been born again, Daredevil could be returning the favor.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again set up a conflict that could inform all of Marvel’s New York-set stories, Spider-Man especially. With the “Kingpin,” Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), taking over the island of Manhattan, Daredevil (aka Matt Murdock) is now faced with the kind of tyrant he can’t stop alone. He’ll need to round up a group of heroes to assist in his fight against the Kingpin; stalwart allies like the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) are always welcome, but they may not be enough. Fortunately, one could throw a rock and hit any number of heroes in New York City, and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) could be one of them. Though Marvel is wisely keeping details of Born Again Season 2 under wraps, it may be sneakily setting up the events of the next Spider-Man film, Brand New Day.

According to Brad Winderbaum, Spider-Man’s new story is “important” to Daredevil’s. Marvel Studios

According to Marvel’s head of TV, Brad Winderbaum, Born Again and Brand New Day share a mysterious connection that goes a bit deeper than a cinematic universe. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at New York Comic Con, Winderbaum revealed that Brand New Day “very much exists in the same world” as Born Again, and that one project could inform the other.

“We are communicating a lot with the team on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to make sure that there's coherence there,” he explained. “It is important.”

Winderbaum kept things vague, but it’s nice to know that these two stories are in conversation with one another. Marvel can’t continue Spider-Man’s story while ignoring the chaos plaguing his stomping (or swinging) grounds. Fisk is as much an antagonist for Daredevil as he is for the ol’ webslinger: after appearances in animated stories like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it’s time that the MCU’s incarnation of Spidey reaffirms that connection.

There’s no telling what Winderbaum means when he mentions “coherence” — whether that involves these two heroes teaming up or taking individual, independent steps towards the same goal — but it’s refreshing to see Marvel’s TV universe impacting its big-screen stories for a change.