Stephen King is probably one of the most prolific great American writers. His stories capture so much of the American experience, from bible-thumping mothers to the penal system. But while most of his stories take place in America — and, most noticeably, Maine — he has branched out occasionally.

Now that we’re in a new age of Stephen King adaptations thanks to Mike Flanagan and HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry, Prime Video will turn one of King’s few international stories into a chilling limited series.

“Crouch End” is named after the real-life neighborhood in North London where the story is set. Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

According to Variety, Prime Video has greenlit a six-part limited series based on “Crouch End,” Stephen King’s only story set in the United Kingdom. The story, named after a district of North London, was first published in the 1980 short story collection New Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos, and, true to its name, it’s full of H.P. Lovecraft homages.

We don’t have any idea of who will star in the series just yet, but we do have an official description. It reads:

“When global movie star Doris Freeman bursts into a London police station claiming that strange phenomena are behind the disappearance of her husband, police inspector Ted Vetter must investigate whether she’s telling the truth, whether she could be a murderer, or whether there’s something even more chilling at play.”

Crouch End will be the first King adaptation produced in the U.K., but it’s not the first time the story has been shown on TV. Back in 2006, the TNT anthology series Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King adapted the story in its second-ever episode, starring Claire Forlani and Eion Bailey. But that was just a 44 minute episode, and this series will expand the story to span six episodes (the standard runtime for a British series).

“Crouch End” was previously adapted in 2006 on a TNT anthology series. TNT

There are also a number of British TV greats already on board behind the scenes of this show, including writer Paul Tomalin from the Netflix time-travel series Bodies. Much like “Crouch End,” Bodies dealt with some Lovecraftian elements, including a murder mystery and a Victorian sci-fi tone.

But how will King’s storytelling relate to the British TV world? In America, they may have figured out how to best show his unique kind of horror on screen, but British storytelling has some slight, but often very important, differences. But if King can find global appeal with his stories that are American as apple pie, then he’s sure to find similar success with a story as British as fish and chips.