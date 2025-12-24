The Season 2 premiere of Fallout was exciting and all, but there was one huge part missing: Maximus and the Brotherhood of Steel. While Episode 1 provided lots of updates about the various members of the MacLean family and the Ghoul, the third member of Fallout’s holy trinity was completely absent.

Thankfully, that changes in Episode 2 when Maximus’ chapter of the Brotherhood, the Knights of San Fernando, settle into a new (and famous) home and start a lofty plan: overthrowing one of the most powerful brotherhood chapters. To fans of the game, this superpower is very familiar, even if they’re from the other side of the country. But just what is the Commonwealth? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Commonwealth chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel plays a major role in Fallout 4. Bethesda Games

Regions are a tricky thing in Fallout. There’s no longer a country, so there are no longer states. Instead, new names pop up left and right, like the New California Republic or New Vegas. That isn’t just limited to the West Coast. In Fallout 3, fans were introduced to the Commonwealth, the geographic region encompassing much of New England with Boston as its central point. This region became the main focus of Fallout 4, where players could explore and settle a bunch of Massachusetts towns.

You could even join forces with the Commonwealth chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel, the faction that comes up in this episode: Quintus calls for a meeting for all the chapters except the Commonwealth to discuss a possible uprising: the Grand Canyon, Coronado, and Yosemite factions. Armed with a seemingly never-ending supply of fusion cores, it appears like they can’t be stopped.

Kumail Nanjiani as Paladin Harkness in Fallout Season 2. Amazon Prime Video

But in the final scene of the episode, the Commonwealth does, in fact, show up in the form of Kumail Nanjiani as Paladin Xander Harkness, who has heard word of the possible rebellion and has arrived to have his say. While we don’t know how violent this confrontation will get, it’s definitely going to play a big role in this season overall.

Despite being mainly focused on Fallout: New Vegas, Season 2 has already depicted a number of familiar locations from Fallout 4. Could this mean a future season could take Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus to the East Coast? It may all rely on how this inter-brotherhood sibling rivalry plays out.

Fallout Season 2 Episode 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.