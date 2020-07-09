Amazon's Comic-Con@Home lineup might just save the virtual event

"Daddy's Home"
The Boys Season 2 is just the beginning...
Comic-Con@Home (SDCC's answer to the coronavirus pandemic) seems like a bust. DC is skipping entirely to put on its own event, and it looks like Marvel won't bring anything big either.
Thankfully, Amazon is stepping up with four very exciting panels, including Season 2 announcements for two of its best shows and two exciting new ones.
Here's what to expect from Amazon at Comic-Con@Home...