In 2023, Barbie broke the box office by taking something as simple as a doll with no real story behind it and transforming it into a blockbuster film. Forty years ago, another movie pulled a similar trick, and it became a cult classic that inspired a new level of on-screen playfulness still seen today. The movie itself feels just as innovative — and funny — as when it first premiered, and even without its central gimmick, it’s a must-see for mystery fans.

Clue is written and directed by British comedy legend Jonathan Lynn, and it drips with that distinct comedic flavor. Inspired by the board game of the same name, it follows five strangers as they’re assembled for an unusual dinner party, only for it to turn into a murder investigation where everyone’s a suspect.

Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Colonel Mustard (Martin Mull), Miss Scarlet (Lesley Ann Warren), and maid Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn) must join forces to figure out who murdered Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving), where, and with what weapon. All of this is overseen by the eccentric butler Wadsworth (Tim Curry), who’s as close as Clue has to a true star.

But the most interesting part of Clue isn’t the frantic energy, the endless quotable moments, or the Mrs. White monologue that’s lived on in GIFs since the dawn of the internet. It’s the ending. When the movie premiered in theaters, showings included one of three random endings, meaning audiences really had no idea who the murderer would be until the big reveal.

Who did it? Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The gimmick divided critics and failed to enthrall audiences — Clue bombed at the box office, and if you stream it today, it simply includes all three endings. Still, the trick cemented Clue’s place in cinematic history and influenced future media. The latest season of Black Mirror included an episode about the Mandela Effect that randomly assigned one of two different versions to viewers, in an attempt to confuse audiences when they discussed the show with friends. The Netflix series Kaleidoscope was entirely built on this gimmick, assigning every viewer the episodes in a (mostly) random order.

Now, Netflix is working on a reality competition series inspired by Clue, although it’s inspired more by the original board game than Tim Curry’s adventures in butlering. But even if you’ve never touched the game, Clue remains a hilarious mystery full of farce, slapstick, and unexpected twists.

Clue is streaming on MGM+.