Fairly or not, the Wachowskis tend to have their filmography divided into two categories: Matrix and Other. The Matrix is a near-universally acclaimed movie that shook the foundations of science fiction, and even its inferior sequels have retained their pop culture impact and general appeal. Everything else the sisters have made, however, has divided audiences and confounded critics.

Depending on who you ask, Speed Racer is either a candy-coated thrill ride or a garish headache, V for Vendetta a searing indictment of authoritarianism or a dumbed-down misfire of an adaptation, and Jupiter Ascending the good kind of bad or just the bad kind of bad. But even among the latter category of Wachowski film, Cloud Atlas tends to be relegated to secondary status, forgotten by many and debated by everyone else. The overstuffed epic certainly isn’t without flaws, but a new 4K UHD from Shout Factory gives it a second chance at life.

Co-directed by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run), and based on the supposedly unfilmable novel by David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas spends three hours jumping between six loosely interconnected stories set from 1849 to 2321. Several actors appear in a majority of the timelines, and stars Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, and Hugh Grant feature in all of them, hinting at themes of reincarnation and redemption as small decisions made centuries ago filter down through the ages.

How Was Cloud Atlas Received at the Time?

With confusion. Cloud Atlas’ reception is best summarized by the fact that it simultaneously appeared on several of the year’s Best Of and Worst Of lists, with Roger Ebert rushing to see the “daring and visionary film” a second time while Time’s Mary Pols called it a “bloated fantasia” that reminded her of the “bong-fueled conversations I had in college.” Even worse, she ranked it below John Carter and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

Cloud Atlas can certainly get overwhelming, and Ebert’s praise included the disclaimer that he stopped trying to follow every detail in lieu of simply absorbing the spectacle. It didn’t help that the gimmick of seeing the actors through the ages led to Hugo Weaving doing yellowface for the film’s 2144-set Neo Seoul storyline, which drew criticism (and looked ridiculous).

The polarization produced a minor cultural scuffle, with bloggers arguing, the Wachowskis sniping at critics, and the film’s European distributor falling back on the timeless defense that Americans are just too dumb to understand art. Cloud Atlas ultimately struggled at the box office, though Mitchell raved that the “magnificent” film did his novel justice, and it slowly began to secure its place as a cult classic.

22nd-century Seoul is the movie’s most visually distinct setting. Warner Bros. Pictures

Why is Cloud Atlas Important To See Now?

Like it or loathe it, Cloud Atlas is one of the most distinct blockbusters you’ll ever see. Because it can be enjoyed by obsessively trying to follow every plot point, or by taking Roger Ebert’s approach and just letting the gorgeous visuals wash over you. And because this is the only movie out there where a composer played by Ben Whishaw grapples with his sexuality while, centuries later, Hugo Weaving tries to lead an uprising of cloned fast food servers and a tattooed Tom Hanks completely commits to saying things like “Babbits bawlin’, wind bitin’ the bone” and “Prescients come barterin’ twice a year, their ships creep-crawlin’ on waves, just floatin’ on the Smart o’ the Old Uns.”

Even those who were surprised by Ebert’s effusive praise had to agree that Cloud Atlas was, as he put it, “one of the most ambitious films ever made,” and 13 years after its release, such ambition at its $100+ million price point feels increasingly rare. As studios tighten their purse-strings and streamers satisfy themselves with visually dull drivel, Cloud Atlas serves as a timely reminder that letting creators make their dream projects can produce some absolutely fascinating results.

Ebert said he was never bored while watching Cloud Atlas, and it’s unlikely you’ll be either. Its sheer scope is remarkable, its visual inventiveness will benefit from the 4K upgrade, and, as hokey as it can sometimes get, there are worse ways to close out the year than with a reminder of how we’re all connected and yearn to be free.

As you can tell from images alone, Cloud Atlas covers a lot of ground. Warner Bros. Pictures

What New Features Does the Cloud Atlas 4K Blu-Ray Have?

Both the UHD disc and the Blu-Ray feature a new 4K cut, with the former offering the deeper colours of Dolby Vision. A third disc of bonus features is headlined by “What Is An Ocean… Reconnecting The Cast And Crew Of Cloud Atlas,” a feature-length retrospective containing interviews with everyone from the stars and directors down through to costume designers, make-up artists, the stunt coordinator, and other crew members. The bonus disc also includes seven featurettes from previous releases that explore the ideas and craft behind the movie.

Cloud Atlas is available for purchase on 4K Blu-ray now.