Clone Wars Season 7 scene retcons a pivotal prequel moment

One of the most understated scenes in Revenge of the Sith sees Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padmé Amidala rather calmly discussing Anakin's sudden turn to the Dark Side. At the end of the scene, Obi-Wan gestures at Padmé, nodding at her belly and says, "Anakin's the father, isn't he?" As departs, he adds, "I'm so sorry."

Here's the thing: Clone Wars Season 7 makes it clear Obi-Wan has known about their relationship for a long time. In episode 2, "A Distant Echo," one scene will change how you see the bond between Obi-Wan and Anakin. Spoilers ahead.

Early in the episode, Captain Rex stands guard while Ani makes a long-distance holographic call to Padmé. They mostly chat about how Padmé thinks it's hot that Anakin is such a badass Jedi. What happens next really stands out. After Anakin and Rex fumble through a fake excuse, Obi-Wan rolls his eyes and says, "I hope you told Padmé hello for me."

This is the best scene in the new Clone Wars so far, mostly because Obi-Wan sass is one of the defining traits of this wonky era of Star Wars. You can really feel James Arnold Taylor channeling that Ewan McGregor delivery here. (Remember when Obi-Wan says "Good job," in that patronizing way to Anakin in Attack of the Clones? This moment has the same energy.)

Beyond being funny and totally in keeping with Obi-Wan's personality, this scene has another layer. It means Obi-Wan has actively looked the other way when it comes to Anakin defying the Jedi Code. Part of this is connected to Clone Wars canon. Before Mandalore was overrun by Darth Maul and the Death Watch, Obi-Wan had a secret romance with Duchess Satine. If Obi-Wan overtly discouraged Anakin from being in love with Padmé, he'd be a massive hypocrite.

This all circles back to the idea that Obi-Wan cares deeply for Anakin. He says as much in Revenge of the Sith. "You were my brother Anakin! I loved you!" He didn't just put up with him. He didn't just tolerate him. This one scene in The Clone Wars kind of proves the way that love can manifest itself. Obi-Wan could have made a bigger deal out of this. In fact, in Attack of the Clones, he was kind of intolerant of Anakin's crush. ("Don't let your personal feelings get in the way!") But, that post-Clone Wars Obi-Wan became a little softer, a little more in touch with his own feelings.)

Right before Obi-Wan told Anakin he loved him.

Intentionally or not, one theme throughout the Star Wars films is the value of emotional attachment. For the most part, the films — and expanded canon like The Clone Wars — fall on the side of what Rose says in The Last Jedi – people win by saving what they love. In Obi-Wan's case, this means not giving Anakin grief when he totally could.

It's a small moment, but considering Obi-Wan and Anakin's bromance literally defines the rest of the Star Wars saga, it's important that Clone Wars gave us this moment. It retroactively makes Obi-Wan's feelings in Revenge of the Sith all the more poignant, while reminding us that at this exact point in Star Wars history, these guys would do anything for each other.