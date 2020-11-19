Chaos Walking release date, trailer, cast of the dystopian Tom Holland movie

Chaos Walking is finally getting a release date after years of very little forward movement. Based on Patrick Ness’ 2008 young adult novel The Knife of Never Letting Go (the first in a trilogy), the film starring Star Wars' Daisy Ridley and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was originally acquired by Lionsgate in 2011 and has been through the production wringer ever since.

The film’s script has been revised several times since the original draft was written by Charlie Kaufman, who left the film in 2014. Three years after production wrapped, Chaos Walking is finally getting theatrical distribution. Here’s everything we know about the mysterious dystopian sci-fi movie, including its official release date, the plot, trailer and full cast list.

Don't hurt the dog! Lionsgate

What is the release date for Chaos Walking?

The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on January 22, 2021. But, even that seems tentative at the moment considering that many theaters are temporarily closed due to the ongoing pandemic. People are also less likely to go see a movie in the current climate. If the film’s theater release date is pushed back, we could see Chaos Walking on a streaming service and VOD sooner rather than later.

The film was originally scheduled for March 2019. However, Chaos Walking underwent extensive (and expensive) reshoots in April 2019 after testing badly with audiences. Doug Liman is credited as the film’s director, but props should also be given to Fede Álvarez, who directed the reshoots.

What is the plot of Chaos Walking?

Here’s the synopsis, per Lionsgate:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola , a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

In Ness’ books, Todd finds Viola after he’s sent away by his surrogate parents to find the patch of silence that turns out to be her location (women’s thoughts are not on display in this new world). Viola’s presence confuses Todd because he’s grown up believing that a germ is responsible for having killed all the women. Naturally, there’s something much more sinister going on, leading Todd and Viola to join forces to find out more.

Who is in the cast of Chaos Walking?

Holland and Ridley play Todd and Viola, respectively. Several more well-known actors round out the rest of the cast.

Mads Mikkelsen as David Prentiss

Demián Bichir as Ben Moore

Cynthia Erivo as Hildy

Nick Jonas as David "Davy" Prentiss Jr.

David Oyelowo as Aaron

Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd

Óscar Jaenada as Wilf

Is there a trailer for Chaos Walking?

Yes! After a long wait and a brief teaser, Lionsgate has finally released a full-length trailer. Mads Mikkelsen rides a horse in a fur coat and a cowboy hat. That’s what you call a villain with style. Watch it below!

Also, take a look at four of the film’s new posters, all featuring Holland and Ridley looking very serious.

