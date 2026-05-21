For anyone invested in the world of speculative literature, it’s impossible to avoid the name Brandon Sanderson. In the realm of genre fiction, he’s a contemporary celebrity akin to someone like Colleen Hoover, and in terms of his output, he’s one of the most frequently published writers in the space. Aside from his own works, of which there are many, Sanderson also holds the honor of being chosen by Robert Jordan’s widow to finish the final three books in the beloved Wheel of Time series, one of the most popular high fantasy series to follow in the paths of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings.

While none of Sanderson’s works have been made into films or television shows, many are in the process of being adapted. He entered a partnership with Apple to develop projects based on his interconnected Cosmere universe, with his 2006 novel Mistborn being chosen as the first in development (with a screenplay written by Sanderson himself). There’s also a planned television adaptation of his Starlight Archives series in the works, and if that wasn’t enough for the Sanderson fans out there, it was just confirmed that the young adult sci-fi novels in his Cytoverse universe are getting a TV series of their own.

Sanderson completed Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time books, although the live-action adaptation was unceremoniously canceled by Amazon. Amazon Studios

Revealed by Deadline on Wednesday, the first book in the Cytoverse, Skyward, is coming to the small screen courtesy of Tomorrow Studios, the folks responsible for Netflix’s live-action One Piece series. The pilot episode will be written by Sanderson himself, along with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alumni Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who will also help Sanderson executive-produce the show.

The Cytoverse books follow humankind into the far future, where they’re trapped on a devastated world named Detritus and forced to repel constant invasions by hostile aliens known as the Krell. The main character, a 17-year-old girl named Spensa Nightshade, aspires to follow in the footsteps of her deceased father, who became a fighter pilot for the Defiant Defense Force. However, as a result of her father's traitorous defection, she’s been banned from entering the flight academy. Determined nevertheless, Spensa is recruited and trained by her father’s former wingman, Cobb, to fight back against the Krell, and with the help of her flight crew, begins to unravel the mysteries of the Krell and the psychic visions she’s had since she was young.

With sci-fi TV enjoying a wave of popularity thanks to shows like For All Mankind, Pluribus, and Severance, Skyward and its sequels feel ripe for adaptation. It’s not known when the show will arrive or where it will be available, but considering Tomorrow’s partnerships with Netflix and Apple’s interest in Sanderson’s other work, it’s a safe bet to assume it lands on either streaming platform. Between Skyward, The Starlight Archives, and Mistborn, Brandon seems poised as the next author to flood movie theaters and television screens over the next few years, joining the ranks of publishing titans like Stephen King and George R.R. Martin.