Boba Fett theory brings back the most ruthless Mandalorian villain

Star Wars TV is bigger than we ever imagined. After all sorts of animated spinoff series and standalone movies, The Mandalorian introduced a new phase of storytelling. Instead of yet another tale about the clashes between Jedi and Sith, the focus is now on non-Force-sensitive characters just trying to make their way through the galaxy.

But just as The Mandalorian eventually revealed a huge Jedi twist, could The Book of Boba Fett introduce a major player from both The Mandalorian and the original trilogy? Here’s why it might be a good idea.

The Mandalorian introduced the concept of Empire remnants, the last gasps of the Empire after the events of Return of the Jedi. In The Mandalorian, one remnant is controlled by Moff Gideon, and another is running a refinery on the planet Morak. Redditor ElandoUK suggests a third remnant will emerge in The Book of Boba Fett to give Boba’s Tatooine-based power struggles a galactic perspective.

So far, The Book of Boba Fett has remained on Tatooine. But could that change? Lucasfilm

Remnants haven’t been seen on Tatooine yet, but that doesn’t rule out an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. The series could always include an episode based off-planet, or a remnant of the Empire could be seeking out Boba because he assisted Mando with the rescue of Grogu. Now that Boba’s made an enemy of the Empire, there’s no telling what could happen when the two clash again.

Now that Boba is in a position of power, a representative of the Empire might reach out to negotiate a peace — or to demand a tribute. In the sketchy life of being a crime lord, past sins could be forgiven or exploited.

An Empire remnant like the one controlled by Moff Gideon may be the latest big Boba Fett villain. Lucasfilm

That said, don’t be surprised if the Empire doesn’t rear its ugly head. The Book of Boba Fett has so far been contained to Tatooine, a change from the planet-hopping aspects of the typical Star Wars story. This first season may be better served by staying grounded and showing Boba’s struggle to amass power and respect on the original Star Wars planet.

Star Wars has never been one to tell a small-scale story, so if Tatooine isn’t big enough for this series in the future then any expedition is sure to have Boba running into what remains of the Empire. If it happens, don’t bet on the latter; Boba’s a force to be reckoned with, even without the Force.