How long can the story of Blade Runner last? Although the original 1968 book spawned no sequels from its original author, since 1982 and the release of the film, there has been a slow trickle of different spinoffs and sequels to this universe. The 1995 novel from H.W. Jeter, Blade Runner 2: The Edge of Human, proved fans were hungry for more from the universe of Replicants and those who hunted them. That book, and its sequels, as well as several comic book spinoffs, all culminated in 2017 with the release of Blade Runner 2049, the film sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. Since then, there’s been one underrated animated series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, but never, until this year, have we gotten a live-action Blade Runner TV show — unless you count various riffs on Blade Runner-esque concepts in shows like Battlestar Galactica and Westworld.

So, with the impending release of Blade Runner 2099, the franchise will make history. Never have we jumped this far into the future of the Blade Runner timeline before, and never has there been a TV show designed to evoke the look and feel of Ridley Scott’s universe. But, unlike its cousin franchise, Alien, which has an ongoing series with Alien: Earth, it turns out the story of Blade Runner 2099 isn’t designed to be open-ended. Just like Replicants have an incept date and a termination date, Blade Runner 2099 will end after one season.

Blade Runner 2099 is a limited series

After the release of new Blade Runner 2099 plot details, photos, and a thrilling trailer, one other detail also emerged out of San Diego Comic-Con 2026: this show is not getting a second season. And that’s not because it's been canceled. It’s because the show is designed that way.

According to the showrunner Silka Luisa in conversation with Collider, Blade Runner 2099 “was always considered a limited series,” and that the story of the show is “like a movie in the sense that there’s a beginning, there’s a middle, and there’s an end.”

Luisa also pointed out that the eight episodes are “my lucky number,” and that “it felt like the right amount for the story we were planning on telling.”

While it might feel like Blade Runner 2099 is getting an abbreviated life, it’s also exciting that this show has a specific story in mind. So many contemporary TV series have amazing concepts, but it sometimes feels like there are huge gaps between the various seasons. This time, with Blade Runner 2099, there’s a specific arc in mind, which, in theory, could mean that the plotting will be tighter and better than many of its peers.

Hopefully, when the entire show streams in November, we won’t be left with too many questions about the future; otherwise, the next Blade Runner will have to head into the 22nd century.

Blade Runner 2099 hits Prime Video on November 25. All eight episodes will be released at the same time.