Bryan Lawver

Inverse Recommends

5 stellar sci-fi movies and shows leaving Netflix in October 2021

“You mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.”

5. Containment Season 1

Leaving October 20

It seemed like sci-fi when it was released in 2016, at least. Containment takes place inside an isolation zone in the aftermath of a deadly viral outbreak. Society is breaking down, and scientists scramble for a cure.

4. The Mist Season 1

Leaving October 23

Based on a Stephen King novella, Spike’s sci-fi series The Mist ran for 10 episodes. The bleak, atmospheric series takes place in a town overrun by deadly mist, like the movie of the same name.