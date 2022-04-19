Bryan Lawver

Inverse Recommends

7 amazing sci-fi movies leaving Netflix in April 2022

“You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

Warner Bros.

7. Green Lantern

April 30

There are certainly better superhero movies leaving Netflix this month if you’re short on time. Still, the spectacle on display is more dazzling than the movie’s reputation gives it credit for.

Warner Bros.

6. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

April 30

The Transformers movies are very much an acquired taste. If they’re for you, Dark of the Moon is generally considered one of the best. Revenge of the Fallen is also leaving Netflix, but even fans try to forget that one.

Paramount Pictures