7 thrilling sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in February 2022

7. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

February 28

Douglas Adams’ sprawling sci-fi book series isn’t easy to adapt, but there have been multiple attempts at it all the same. While the 2005 Hitchhiker’s Guide movie isn’t perfect, it is a lot of fun.

6. Constantine

February 28

The supernatural noir comic adaptation Constantine got mixed reviews on release, but it’s buoyed by some dazzling visuals and Keanu Reeves being his usual, extremely watchable self. If you want a heavy dose of pop theology with your action movie, Constantine delivers.