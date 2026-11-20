“People who love to eat are the best people,” the great Julia Child once said. As a chef who grew her profile on television, perhaps she’d also agree that those who love to watch people eat on screen are even better. We spend a good chunk of our lives eating — sometimes just as fuel for survival, of course. But so many meaningful conversations and priceless moments happen over a meal, making memories that keep us alive just as much as the nourishment entering our bodies.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite family meals in movies. From South Korea to Spain and even the animated Far Far Away, from Thanksgiving feasts to backyard barbecues, from long-labored beef bourguignon to some warmed-up hot dogs, this list has you covered across a wide range of memorable dining experiences in cinema. Come with eyes open and stomachs full, unless you want to start salivating in front of your screen.

15. Goodfellas

Who among us hasn’t had that awkward moment when you’re just trying to crash at home with the boys and don’t realize your mom’s home? Most of us, however, are not trying to keep a clean alibi for disposing of a body out in the woods. Among the many standout scenes of Martin Scorsese’s Mob classic Goodfellas is when a quick pitstop on the way to taking care of business turns into quite the stopover with the mother of Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) as she treats them to a full feast and nonstop conversation. The moment is even better if you know it’s Catherine Scorsese, the director’s own mother, yapping ceaselessly. (Her legendary pasta sauce recipe, which she often made for those who worked on her son’s sets, is available if you want to try for yourself.)

14. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

For anyone who’s ever toiled away in a kitchen wishing that a giant dinner would just arrive as if by magic, the banquet in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone has got to be the all-time great fantasy. No sooner does Headmaster Albus Dumbledore say, “Let the feast begin!” than long tables full of empty plates suddenly populate with plentiful food.

For Daniel Radcliffe’s young and timid Harry Potter, still coming out of his shell after being introduced to the world of witchcraft and wizardry, the copious amounts of instantly appearing food help him form lifelong bonds with his new Gryffindor housemates.

13. Tampopo

No list of the best meals in cinema could be complete without a nod to Tampopo, 1985’s legendary “ramen Western” by Juzo Itami that has enjoyed a resurgence of appreciation in recent years. It might be hard to qualify a meal where the preparer dies as the “best,” in all fairness. But it’s undeniably memorable to watch as a housewife manages one final act of cooking after rising from her fatal moment to provide for her husband and children.

Few dishes have ever been imbued with so much as this one she transfers to the family that must live on without her.

12. Shrek 2

Meeting the parents is never a particularly comfortable proposition. It’s doubly so if, like in the Shrek film series, those parents locked their daughter away in a dragon-guarded castle so no one knew she turned into an ogre at night… only to then fall in love with an ogre and choose to be one. That’s why the food is there in Shrek 2: to help break the ice. All the knives come out — and not just to cut the giant pig that makes the meal’s centerpiece — during an opulent feast prepared for the royal family of Far Far Away.

King Harold (voice of John Cleese) and Shrek (voice of Mike Myers) go to town ripping their food to shreds in a display of dominance over Fiona (voice of Cameron Diaz), all while Donkey (voice of Eddie Murphy) interjects with his trademark aloof humor.

11. The Fast and the Furious

An over-10-minute supercut on YouTube clocks more than 100 mentions of the word “family” in the Fast and the Furious franchise. In a sizable portion of them, food shows up. There’s nothing like a shared meal, oftentimes with a communal prayer to sanctify the offering, to reinforce and solidify those familial bonds.

Turning the regular business of sustenance into a true ritual is part of how the series has made it to nearly a dozen films. To pick a single favorite meal scene from the franchise might be akin to picking a favorite child.

10. Weapons

If you are what you eat, what does it say about principal Marcus Miller (Benedict Wong) in Weapons that he chows down a plate of seven mustard-adorned hot dogs, potato chips, carrots with ranch dressing, and chocolate chip cookies? Never has such basic food, almost certainly served directly from a plastic package bought at the supermarket, looked like it’s been prepared with such meticulous care and love.

Turns out it’s date night at the Miller household before Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan) comes to crash the fun! Fans of The Whitest Kids U’ Know, the comedy troupe that started filmmaker Zach Cregger’s career before he took up horror, may also recognize the specificity of the image as a callback to a notorious sketch.

9. The Exterminating Angel

“I had a nice idea for a movie for you,” suggests Owen Wilson’s Gil Pender to the unsuspecting Spanish surrealist director Luis Buñuel in Midnight in Paris. “A group of people attends a very formal dinner party, and at the end of dinner when they try to leave the room, they can’t.” What this time traveler to 1920s Lost Generation Paris is describing will ultimately become Buñuel’s surrealist masterpiece The Exterminating Angel.

Admittedly, this sharp-edged satire of Spain’s upper crust has little to do with the food and more to do with the dinner party’s social arrangements. But once it becomes clear that they’re inexplicably trapped in this salon with no means of exit, they’ll eat each other. (Metaphorically, of course.)

8. Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Wes Anderson dollhouse aesthetic that has taken over popular culture has never been so vividly and beautifully realized as in his first stop-motion animated film, Fantastic Mr. Fox. The filmmaker’s first of many brushes with the writing of Roald Dahl infuses his trademark droll wit into a hunted vs. hunter narrative of wild animals outsmarting three fat-cat farmers.

The madcap adventure all caps up with a beautiful celebratory feast where the animals chow down on all the goods they’ve stolen from their foes. Even though it’s all fake, the food looks good enough to reach through the screen and ask for a bite.

7. Tony

Of course, a biopic about the great food writer Anthony Bourdain is going to have some mouthwatering meals. But there’s a feast at the end of Matt Johnson’s Tony that might have your eyes watering a bit, too. A beachside clambake becomes a key turning point for Dominic Sessa’s twentysomething version of the budding foodie.

The event for the Cape Cod community is initially something of a ruse to line his own pockets. But seeing how much joy comes from the makeshift family he finds at Provincetown’s The Flagship, which takes in the young rapscallion for the summer, melts his heart like a stick of butter over a burner.

6. Phantom Thread

Food can be a love language. It’s quality time, gifts, and acts of service… even physical touch if the person giving it has prepared it themselves. But in Phantom Thread, it even encompasses the fifth love language — words of affirmation — between Daniel Day-Lewis’ fussy fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock and Vicky Krieps’ smitten muse Alma Elson.

To solidify their relationship, Alma prepares him a full meal complete with poisoned mushrooms in an omelet. As she asserts her power over this domineering lover, Reynolds comes to respect and desire her all the more. A meal designed to make someone sick has never looked so appetizing, especially when it ends with his declaration of smitten affection: “Kiss me, my girl, before I am sick.”

5. The Lord of the Rings

There’s a lot of weighty material in the Lord of the Rings trilogy that keeps people coming back for frequent rewatches. But there’s also plenty of levity, too, as shown early on in the closing chapter, The Return of the King. As the Fellowship solemnly approaches Isengard following the battle there, they encounter Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) enjoying the spoils of conflict on the wall.

It’s the food that proves most appealing to the weary travelers — in particular, the prospect of salted pork seems to calm the fury of dwarf Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) at the initial sight of their indulgence.

4. Pieces of April

There’s no family meal on the American calendar that brings nearly as much pressure and anxiety as Thanksgiving. Peter Hedges’ Pieces of April captures all the stress and satisfaction of pulling together the many courses as Katie Holmes’ titular eldest daughter tries to prepare the dinner for her dysfunctional family driving in from the suburbs.

There’s just one problem: The oven breaks in the tiny Lower East Side apartment where she’s set to host them. This challenge forces April to interact with her neighbors to complete the cooking, creating a makeshift community out of necessity. It’s a touching testament to how the best meals aren’t the most immaculately crafted ones; they’re those that bring people together despite their brokenness.

3. The Godfather

In You’ve Got Mail, Tom Hanks’ Joe Fox has a whole bit about how The Godfather created an entire lexicon for men. Some of those even include food references, such as the famous “take the cannoli” line. But perhaps one that ought to be more embedded in the public consciousness comes in between the forks clanging in the Corleones’ dining room: “We don’t talk business at the table.”

Even for people whose life is their work, not a word of it will ever violate the sanctity of the family meal. That’s an offer no one should refuse, indeed.

2. Parasite

Food is everywhere in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite as a marker of class distinction, from the pizza box construction that keeps the Park family employed to the peach allergy that proves the downfall of housekeeper Moon-gwang (Lee Jung-eun). After a clever family begins to infiltrate and overtake a wealthy household in Seoul, it’s only fitting that the height of their power should come as they leisurely (and messily) dine in the family’s living room. As they break literal and metaphorical bread together, yukking it up and patting their own backs, it’s the surest sign they’ve made it… for the moment.

1. Julie & Julia

No film understands the power of food to not only sustain life but also spark it quite like Julie & Julia. These intertwined storylines of legendary author and personality Julia Child (Meryl Streep) and masochistic blogger Julie Powell (Amy Adams) speak to how food allows for a creative expression that gives them the ability to become their most fulfilled selves. While their stories are mostly bifurcated, writer-director Nora Ephron has quite an eye for the spiritual overlap between the two women. One particularly memorable point of intersection is their love of beef bourguignon, a hearty main course that requires time and love to warm the hearts and bellies of those who devour it.

“As I cook it,” Adams’ Julie remarks, “I almost feel as if Julia and I are communicating over space and time on a deep, spiritual, and mystical level.” Even just watching her prepare it in the film connects us to them, too.