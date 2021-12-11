If you want to listen to your favorite music and podcasts wirelessly without spending a lot, the best Bluetooth headphones under $30 may not have some of the latest technology like wireless charging, but they will provide reliable sound and a comfortable design. They’ll also pair quickly with your device and come in both over-ear and in-ear styles. Some models even offer up to 55 hours of battery life at a time.

When shopping for Bluetooth headphones, there are a few different styles to choose from. Earbuds are small and discreet but you run the risk of them falling out during rigorous activity — so if you plan to wear headphones while working out, you might prefer a neckband or headband style for a more secure fit. Over-ear headphones have comfortable ear pads, though some may find them bulky to wear and carry.

Battery life is a big consideration when shopping for Bluetooth headphones. Due to their smaller size, earbuds tend to hold a shorter charge — on average about five hours — but over-ear styles can work for over 50 hours. If you want the option of a wired connection, choose headphones that come with a 3.5-millimeter cable you can plug in when the battery is low. Just note that you may need a Lightning to 3.5-millimeter adapter for a wired connection with Apple devices.

Finally, buying headphones at a lower price doesn’t mean you have to completely sacrifice extras. Many options have noise cancellation and built-in microphones for hands-free phone calls. And most picks below have an IP waterproof rating so you can stay out in the rain or work up a sweat without worrying about damage.

Owning wireless headphones doesn’t need to cost you hundreds of dollars — just scroll on for the best Bluetooth headphones under $30 that find the middle ground between sound quality, features, and price.

1. The overall best earbuds

These Bluetooth earbuds boast several features that make them a steal at under $30. They come in a rechargeable case with an LED display that shows how much power is left in each headphone and the case itself, so it’s easy to check battery life at a glance. The earbuds offer up to seven hours of music on one charge, and a fully charged case can extend that time to 35 hours of total listening. These earbuds are truly wireless, pair quickly with your devices, and come with touch sensors on each bud so you can adjust the volume, pick up phone calls, or skip to the next track with a simple touch. They also have an IPX7 waterproof rating to withstand water up to 3 feet, so they’ll be resistant to rain and sweat.

One reviewer wrote: “Really enjoyed these headphones. Took them right out of the box, hooked them up to the Bluetooth on my phone, and was playing music just like that! Incredibly easy to set up and use. The sound quality is great. I absolutely love the charging display on the front of the charging case.”

2. The overall best over-ear headphones

These over-ear headphones have an adjustable headband to fit you just right. They are completely wireless but come with a 3.5-millimeter cable so you can plug in and keep listening even when the battery runs out. Volume controls, a microphone, and a USB port are all easily accessible next to the ear pad. You’ll get up to 55 hours of playtime per charge, and the headphones use noise isolation technology to deliver clear sound. According to the brand, the ear cups are rated IP66 so they’re dust-tight and resistant to powerful jets of water. Plus, these headphones are lightweight, foldable, and available in three colors.

One reviewer wrote: “I really like these headphones. They keep out a lot of external noise and link really easily via bluetooth with my phone or through a cable to my laptop. Sound quality is great with a decent bass considering the price is very reasonable.”

3. The best neckband headphones

For anyone who tends to misplace their earbuds or worries that they may fall out during a jog or other vigorous activity, this wireless neckband with retractable earbuds is a great option. The USB-rechargeable headphones offer noise cancellation and will play for up to 16 hours on one charge. The earbuds are connected to the neckband and retractable at the push of a button. There’s a built-in microphone and the earbuds will vibrate when a phone call comes in. The headphones come with three sets of interchangeable ear tips so you can find the best fit, and they can be folded and stored in the included carrying case between uses. While these headphones don’t have an IP rating, the ear tips are made from soft, sweatproof silicone.

One reviewer wrote: “This a great pair of headphones. They are very comfortable to wear--lightweight around my neck and comfortable in my ears. [...] These paired seamlessly via bluetooth to my iPhone and my husband's Samsung. The sound quality is very good.”

4. These wireless earbuds with noise cancellation

These wireless earbuds use noise cancellation and four microphones to help deliver clear sound while listening to audio and making hands-free phone calls. They can last about eight hours on a full charge and will give you an hour and a half of listening time after just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds are rated IPX7 waterproof, so they’re resistant to rain, splashes, and sweat. Bonus: The case is compatible with most wireless chargers. These earbuds are also backed by a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a low end Android phone with poor sound quality. These earbuds are fantastic. When making a call, I can hear the other person crystal clear and have been told that I am being heard very well. The noise cancellation is great and guarantees a clear phone conversation even in noisy environments.”

5. The sporty headphones with magnetic earbuds

Featuring secure-fit ear hooks and connected earbuds, these Bluetooth headphones are a great middle ground between earbuds and over-ear headphones. They’ll deliver up to 38 hours of music on one charge, and the built-in microphone and controls are wired to the neckband. When not in use, the magnetic earbuds stick together for easier carrying. These headphones are rated IPX5, which means they’re resistant to low-pressure sprays but shouldn’t be used in heavy rain or submerged. This has been backed by over 600 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote: “I use these for work and play. I wear them for up to 10 hours at a time. They do not fall out of my ears. In nearly a month, I have to charge every 4-7 days. The call quality is great - zero issues while on zoom calls too. I would recommend this to anyone.”

6. The headband with built-in headphones

If you’re looking for a way to keep your headphones in place while you exercise or sleep, this Bluetooth headband might be just what you’re looking for. The breathable, stretchy fabric has built-in speakers that can be removed when you want to wash the headband. The power and volume controls are easily accessible on the front of the headband, and there’s noise cancellation and a built-in mic for hands-free calls. You’ll get up to 10 hours of playtime per charge, and the headphones are rated IPX6 to withstand sweat and rain.

One reviewer wrote: “This headband earphone set is more than I hoped for! I often need music to calm and sleep at night. This product allows me to lie on my side with no painful in-ear buds to contend with. They’re noise canceling and my husband can’t hear a thing either!”