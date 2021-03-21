When you're shopping for the best lightweight headphones, what's considered especially "lightweight" will differ depending on your chosen style of headphones. As a result (and since you unfortunately can't filter products by weight on Amazon), you'll have to consider the design alongside the ounces while also consulting reviewer feedback in order to find a truly comfortable pair that also sounds good.

Typically, the more features a set of headphones has, the heavier it'll be. For example, noise-canceling over-ear headphones will be heavier than basic earbuds — and there are plenty of styles in between. That said, manufacturers can use lighter-weight materials and more streamlined technology to minimize the weight, but they should do so without compromising on comfort, sound quality, and security. No matter the style of headphones, I've kept all of the following options under 9 ounces.

Reviewer feedback is another important factor. Since you can't try them on before you buy them, you'll want to look out for words and phrases like "lightweight," "comfortable," and "I forget I'm wearing them." These seven options come in all different styles to suit many tastes, but they're all highly rated and extra-lightweight for their specific designs.

1. The overall best over-ear headphones

Even though they go over your ears to help isolate sound, these JVC headphones are extremely lightweight. They're also comfortable because of their soft padding and portable because they fold up for easy packing, all while costing less than $15 for any color. The slim band has a stainless steel interior for durability and it expands to fit any size head, while the 30-millimeter neodymium drivers produce a rich, clear sound. If you're looking for affordable over-ear headphones that weigh next to nothing, these are a great option.

Weight: 2.3 ounces

Connectivity: 3.5-mm wired

Available colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Red, Violet, White

One reviewer wrote: "For our lengthy SE Asia trip I wanted to find a decent headphone set that covered the ear rather than using earbuds. [...] They sound great, are comfortable, fold nicely, and are really lightweight. In other words, they did everything I had hoped. I strongly recommend them."

2. The best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones

They're sleek, they're Bluetooth, they actively cancel outside noises with 11 different levels, and they have an adaptive, intelligent microphone that works with Google Assistant and Alexa for hands-free control. Throw in the fact that these Bose 700 wireless headphones are much more streamlined and lightweight than most other leading noise-canceling headphones, and it's no wonder reviewers use them for work, light gaming, and traveling. Thanks to the stainless steel band and tilted, cushioned cups, you can wear them for very extended periods of time — especially since they hold a charge for up to 20 hours.

Weight: 8.8 ounces

Connectivity: wireless Bluetooth (Up to 20 hours of playback time per charge)

Available colors: Arctic White, Silver Luxe, Triple Black

One reviewer wrote: "The difference between my original Bose over the [ear noise-canceling] headphones and the new 700 is like the difference between my old PT Cruiser and my new Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit! The upgraded technology is astonishing with [Bluetooth] capabilities, noise canceling levels, touch on/off, volume and audio control. They are lightweight and more comfortable than the original version."

3. The best headphones for sports

Oftentimes, when you're running or working out, a standard pair of headphones won't cut it; instead, you'll want something that's lightweight and stays in place well even if you’re bouncing up and down. These SONXTRONIC headphones have earned their “ultralight” name, since they weigh less than half an ounce. Still, they fit securely in your ear thanks to their vertical, adjustable, and ergonomic design — and since they don't have unnecessary fabric or padding, they stay hygienic and clear-sounding despite sweat and moisture.

Weight: 0.4 ounces

Connectivity: 3.5-mm wired

Available colors: Black

One reviewer wrote: "Just what I was looking for. They stay on through workouts (don't always have to adjust them during a run like other types I've had) and are super lightweight so they don't start hurting either."

4. The best lightweight earbuds

Looking for the ideal combination of value, durability, and a lightweight design? Ludos Clamor earbuds fit the bill, whether you use them for work or pleasure. These wired headphones are made with comfortable but streamlined memory-foam inserts, sound-optimized speakers, and a reinforced cable, all of which weigh less than an ounce. There is a built-in mic option. Last but not least, they come in just about any color you could want.

Weight: 0.6 ounces

Connectivity: 3.5-mm wired

Available colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Gray, Orange, Pink, Purple, Red, White, Yellow, Bright Black, Bright White, Gold, Turquoise

One reviewer wrote: "These are awesome because the memory foam forms to the ear opening and blocks out most noise. We both use these on our computers for Zoom calls, and [my son] loves using them for gaming (rather than a headset) because they are lightweight and you forget they are there!"

5. The best cheap wireless Bluetooth earbuds

Combined with the charging case, these AUKEY Bluetooth headphones weigh 3.53 ounces — but on their own, the buds weigh less than an ounce for the pair. They've earned themselves a 4.3-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews because they're affordable, easy to connect, have dual built-in microphones. Plus, they are so lightweight and comfortable, reviewers report that they "forget [they're] wearing them." Despite being totally wireless, they offer up to 30 hours of playback time when used alongside the case.

Weight: 0.32 ounces

Connectivity: wireless Bluetooth (5 hours of playback time / 30 hours of playback time with charging case)

Available colors: Black, Pink, White

One reviewer wrote: "I needed earbuds for the longest time and I am so pleased that I got these particular ones. They are lightweight, comfortable, and stylish but also give a great sound while being so easy to use. Comfort is very important to me and the design is nice for my sensitive ears."

6. The best noise-canceling earbuds

The vast majority of active noise-canceling headphones have a bulky, over-ear design — but not these. Bose’s QuietComfort Bluetooth earphones use that same technology (which actively cancels noise with 11 levels to choose from) in the form of lightweight, streamlined earbuds. They're also water-resistant for sweat and rain, and they have simple touch controls so you can adjust the volume, switch between songs, and transfer into transparency mode, which allows you to hear what's going on around you. Plus, they feature an impressive 20 hours of play per charge.

Weight: 0.32 ounces

Connectivity: wireless Bluetooth (Up to 20 hours of playback time)

Available colors: Black

One reviewer wrote: "Not only are these earbuds comfortable and lightweight, they have amazing sound - including bass and the best noise-canceling I've experienced. Just buy them, you won't be disappointed!"

7. The best headband-style option

Last but not least, you've got these headband-style headphones, which are designed to be so soft, comfortable, and lightweight, you can sleep in them. Since they're wireless and Bluetooth-enabled, you don't have to worry about getting tangled in cords during the night — but reviewers also love them for workouts and travel because they comfortably cover your ears, wick away sweat, and sit flat against your head. They're even washable (once you take out the flat speakers) and they have on-device controls for convenience.

Weight: 2.46 ounces

Connectivity: wireless Bluetooth (Up to 10 hours of playback time)

Available colors: Gray, Black, Navy Blue, Wine Red

One reviewer wrote: "These headphones are great. They kept their charge all night. The speaker piece is flat so they don't hurt or are uncomfortable on your ears. The band itself is lightweight with stretchy material, and you can easily remove the inside electrical components to wash the headband."