The Best Beds On The Big Screen (And How To Get Them!)

From Inception to Vanilla Sky, Mulholland Drive to Nightmare on Elm Street, sleep and dreams have long taken center stage in some of the biggest, most impactful films ever released. Yet for all the correlation people draw between the movies and the subconscious territory we enter in our sleep, there’s not nearly enough talk about the place where these fictional folks go to slumber. Beds can be among the most vital pieces of set decoration in a movie, just as they rank among the top pieces of furniture people need to buy for their own homes. Any site where someone chooses to spend a third of their life is going to say a lot about them.

As such, we’ve given a second glimpse at famous mattresses and duvets, pillows, and canopies to compile 20 of the most memorable movie beds — and where you can get them. From classical to futuristic, cushy to compact, practical to fanciful, we’re counting down the best places to go count sheep.

Barbie

Warner Bros.

While Greta Gerwig’s big-screen narrative reminded audiences that Barbie is more than just an object, no doll would be complete without her idealizedhome. Barbie’s bed looks exactly like what a child might imagine a big girl’s bed would look like. It’s draped in pink with a giant shell-shaped headboard and a unique circular shape. There’s no other way for Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie to begin her day besides springing up from this cozy resting place.

HER

Warner Bros.

Spike Jonze’s Her unfolds in a utopian Los Angeles future that feels largely within reach. Joaquin Phoenix’s Theodore Twombly spends plenty of time doing in the film what is familiar to plenty of modern viewers: cuddling up with handheld technology in the comfort of their plushy bed.

The clean lines of the frame and the giant comforter within embody the aesthetic of a tech-inspired design, optimized for users to experience as little friction as possible in the relationship they share with their products.

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY

MGM

What awaits humanity past the edge of the universe? In Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, it’s a spacious bedroom with a contrast of baroque furniture and a more contemporary lightbox-style floor.

As Keir Dullea’s Dr. Bowman teeters on the edge of evolving into the Starchild, he slumbers comfortably in a luxurious bed with a beautiful green headboard. As far as places to wait out a transformation of forms go, this seems like a pretty nice resting spot.

ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND

Focus Features

As far as the most memorable mattresses on-screen go, it’s hard to beat the indelible image from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s would-be lovers, Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, wake up in bed on the beach in Montauk. And by bed, that’s even including the rattan frame.

Director Michel Gondry conjures up many memorable visions of the twisted logic inside Joel’s head as he tries to wipe away the memory of his girlfriend, but like Clementine herself, this nonsensical idea cannot help but stick in the mind. (Seriously, the Alamo Drafthouse even hosted a screening of the movie on the beach in Montauk in beds.)

FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF

Paramount Pictures

There are so many pieces necessary to pull off the most audacious day of hooky in cinematic history, but there’s no Ferris Bueller’s Day Off without his nifty twin bed. Matthew Broderick’s charming trickster has to convince his parents that he’d rather stay bundled up under the sheets so he can get out into the streets in the borrowed Ferrari.

You’re on your own to rig the bed for a dummy that turns over when someone comes to check on a convalescing patient if you try to pull this off on your own, though.

ANORA

NEON

Sean Baker’s modern Cinderella story, Anora, features countless signifiers that help illustrate the difference between Mikey Madison’s scrappy stripper Ani and Mark Eydelshteyn’s pampered brat Ivan. When she enters his family’s Brighton Beach mansion, she finds luxury galore sprinkled throughout the cavernous abode.

Ivan’s king-sized bed, draped in red satin sheets, screams oligarch style in all its gaudiest glory.

STEP BROTHERS

Columbia Pictures

Nothing beats a bunk bed to maximize space for activities in a shared room, as Will Ferrell’s Brennan Huff explains in Step Brothers. The titular dim-witted duo probably could have stood to buy a set rather than trying to jerry-rig them out of their existing standalone beds. But they deserve an A for effort in their quest to get even closer as newfound family members … and for providing what has to be the funniest moment involving a bed in movie history.

DUNE

Warner Bros

One might anticipate Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, the son of a duke and lady, to sleep vaulted high above the ground in reflection of his elevated status. But in Dune, the princely character rests his head closer to the dirt on a large but humble floor bed. The minimalist design feels in keeping with the overall aesthetic of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, at once seeming to belong to an ancient past while also looking highly futuristic.

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE

Warner Bros

For the first eleven years of his life, The Boy Who Lived certainly did not occupy a sleeping space befitting his legendary status in the Muggle world. His adoptive family, the Dursleys, stuff him in a tiny cupboard under the stairs in their flat. Certainly, no one should ever resort to such cruel tactics of neglect in their own home, but if you need to fit a guest in a tight space … a good fold-up mattress might help someone get quality sleep under less-than-ideal circumstances.

THE HOLIDAY

Columbia

Nancy Meyers all but invented Airbnb in The Holiday, and any aggregation of cinematic aesthetics has to include something from her work. Both dwelling spaces in this house-swapping rom-com are the stuff of Pinterest dream boards, but the snug English cottage occupied by Kate Winslet’s Iris exudes a special kind of warmth. It’s easy for Cameron Diaz’s Amanda to understand how she could live such a cloistered existence once she checks in for the Christmas season: her beautiful bed and its gorgeous iron frame are like a fortress to survive the winter (as well as the pathetic men of her town).

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Marvel Studios

Say what you will about the third reboot of the Fantastic Four series in as many decades, but one thing was undeniable about 2025’s The First Steps: those interiors were dazzling. The retrofuturist stylings of an alternate 1960s capture the Space Age’s optimism as it manifested in architecture. Compared to backdrops that look like bland green screen substitutes, these designs were so stunning that Marvel even executed a partnership to advertise them on Zillow. Their platform bed sure does look like a super place to catch some z’s.

LICORICE PIZZA

Universal

If the 1970s could be summed up in a bed, it’d be the waterbed. Naturally, Paul Thomas Anderson’s nostalgic look back at his formative decade in Licorice Pizza features Cooper Hoffman’s Gary Valentine memorably selling these contraptions to Hollywood royalty. The liquid furniture also provides the backdrop for a moment of tentative tenderness between Gary and his love interest, Alana Haim’s Alana Kane. For a movie so concerned with a transgressive relationship, this symbol of countercultural attitudes toward love sure makes a perfect backdrop for their flirtatious hand-grazing.

BLADE RUNNER

Warner Bros

When a film is based on a Philip K. Dick novel called Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, there’s got to be some good bed action. Blade Runner might have cursed some brands featured in its vision of 2019 Los Angeles, but director Ridley Scott’s overarching aesthetic of modern-inflected futurism lives on. Humans and Replicants alike manage to get some shut-eye in the neon-soaked cityscape, thanks to their destinations for sleep possessing a certain tidiness to their industrial-style design.

AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY

New Line Cinema

Nothing screams a bachelor pad quite like a statement piece of a bed. Mike Myers’ Austin Powers has just that with his spinning bed clad in leopard-print at the center of his lair. The Austin Powers series is built on parodying the garish excesses of the debonair James Bond franchise, and this circular piece of furniture manages to strike the perfect balance of celebrating and skewering its origins. It’s laughable to look at and yet somehow desirable to own.

IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE

Jet Tone Productions

Director Wong Kar-wai has developed such an intoxicating language of understated elegance that it has basically become the default style to sell perfume and other luxury goods. No film better sells his style than In the Mood for Love, a tale of two star-crossed lovers thwarted in their attempts to physically consummate their emotional connection. It’s fitting that this 1962-set film would feature a showcase of mid-century modern design, but the clean lines and simple shapes also act like an ironic counterpoint to the tempestuous emotions roiling the characters underneath their tranquil expressions.

THE FIFTH ELEMENT

Buena Vista

Even in a hypothetical 23rd-century New York City envisioned by Luc Besson in The Fifth Element, space will still be at a premium. In dense urban settings where every square inch has to count, creativity thrives as solutions space butt up against the need for sleep. Bruce Willis’ Korben Dallas sure has something figure out with his nifty trundle bed that contracts into other furniture so he has more room to roam during his waking hours.

AMELIE

Canal+

Audrey Tautou’s iconic creation of Amélie Poulain has lived on in so many viewers’ hearts because she embodies the contradictions all people contain. Out on the streets of Paris, she’s a quiet wallflower cowed by her shyness. But all it takes is one step into her apartment to see a bustling, vibrant space teeming with all the personality she struggles to express to others. Any introvert needs to recharge their social battery at home, and Amélie’s towering bed frame gives her quite a spot to cocoon herself until she’s ready to go out and spread joy again.

THE WOLF OF WALL STREET

Paramount Pictures

As a man of new money who struck it rich through a combination of cleverness and criminality in the ‘80s, Jordan Belfort wanted to make sure no one doubted his stature. That desire to make his wealth visible drips from every frame of The Wolf of Wall Street, an excessive movie about excess. This even extends to the character’s bedroom, where his giant sleigh bed frame is big enough to contain all his spasmodic contortions once his wife startles him awake from slumber with a splash of water to the face.

STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION

Paramount/CBS

The crew of the USS Enterprise spends most of their time on-screen in Star Trek, solving space problems from the bridge, but they have to sleep, too! It’s in these private quarters where the franchise offers some of its most fascinating suggestions about what the future might resemble. For Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard, that’s a giant red bed with the tiniest of tiny headboards. Since it doesn’t offer much support for sitting up, perhaps it’s meant to keep him from lounging too long in the sack.

MARIE ANTOINETTE

Columbia Pictures

Sofia Coppola’s anachronistic retelling of Marie Antoinette’s short, misunderstood life wants people to reconsider the girl behind the glitz and glamour. But she’s very aware of what she’s doing by first getting viewers caught up in the opulence of Versailles to show how isolating the palace life can be for someone with no sense of themselves. Her enormous gilded canopy bed, which is so vast that it has its own gate, becomes like a metaphor for the Marie Antoinette experience itself. She’s ensconced in all the riches she could want, but she is alone. (But perhaps, for a great night’s sleep, that’s exactly what you want.)