Zach Cregger’s name has become synonymous with horror since the release of his 2022 film Barbarian. The surprising thriller put Cregger on the map, while his follow-up film, Weapons, earned him Oscar buzz. Now, Cregger is set to helm a highly anticipated adaptation of the Resident Evil game franchise. But it all started with Barbarian.

Set in a suburban area of Detroit, Tess (Georgina Campbell) heads to an AirBnB ahead of a meeting she has in town only to find that someone else has rented the house she’s supposed to have. Keith (Bill Skarsgard) is willing to share the rental with her but neither are prepared for the horrors that await them behind the locked door of the home.

Using Skarsgard — typically cast as villains in It or Nosferatu — as the “good guy” compared to Justin Long’s sleazy Hollywood actor, AJ, lulled viewers into a false sense of understanding of what was going to happen. It allowed Cregger’s script to twist and turn without the audience ever really catching on to what was next. What ended up transpiring was a terrifying look into the past and how revenge can then manifest.

How Was Barbarian Received Upon Release?

When Barbarian was first released, it was a shock to audiences given it was Cregger’s directorial debut. But the film earned a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes upon initial release and continues to gain praise from critics and audiences alike for its ability to shock viewers. Since, Cregger’s “twists” have become part of the two films he’s directed, with Weapons also providing an Act 3 turn that takes the film in a completely new direction.

While a lot of Barbarian uses a less tongue-in-cheek approach to both Keith and AJ’s story, it took Act 3 to really highlight how deeply Cregger’s story ran with the men Tess was engaging with. The Mother was there and suffering because of the hands of Frank and the journey of discovering what was lurking in the shadows of the AirBnB made Barbarian something new and exciting in horror.

Barbarian put that style on the map. Cregger loves to shock people with his work but there is something magic in the way he used the cast of Barbarian to do that. Casting Pennywise the Dancing Clown as the good guy you can trust? Truly magical filmmaking.

Why Is Barbarian Important to See Now?

The mid-movie switch to Justin Long’s AJ remains one of the great cinematic rug-pulls. 20th Century Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock

As Cregger continues to dominate the horror sphere, it is important to look back on Barbarian and see how his first film put him on the map. In a world where so many of our beloved horror movies end up being “predictable,” Cregger’s films constantly push the genre into doing something new and different.

Cregger used a mix of flashbacks, twisting perspectives, and “new” information to allow the audience in, bit by bit, until they were confronted with two types of men in this world: The good guy and the one who uses that persona to manipulate and hurt women.

Each act of Barbarian brought new shocks to keep the audience engaged. Whether you wanted to believe that AJ was a good man and learning or that Keith was really a villain, you were constantly challenged in what you were thinking. All until Tess came face to face with “The Mother.”

When you watch how Barbarian weaves its larger themes into the more frightening — and shocking — moments, it allows you to appreciate the work he did with Weapons and get excited about how his love of the Resident Evil franchise will play into his adaptation.

What New Features Does the Barbarian Blu-ray Have?

Don’t go in. 20th Century Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The new Blu-ray 4K release of Barbarian marks the first time that the film will be getting a physical release — four years after its initial release. But the wait will be worth it: From looking back at what makes Barbarian so frightening with the cast and crew to a commentary with Cregger and famed horror producer Roy Lee, the Blu-ray release is perfect for horror fans and for those who have chosen Cregger as their new favorite director to watch.