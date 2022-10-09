After a two-year hiatus , Avenue 5 is returning to HBO. From two-time Emmy winner and Veep creator Armando Iannucci, the second season of the satirical science fiction series will continue to follow the crew of a luxury space cruise 40 years in the future as they lead the ship incredibly off-course and into pure chaos.

The first season of Avenue 5 premiered in early 2020, and though Season 2 was green-lit shortly thereafter, a global crisis pushed back the release date until now. Despite coming after much time in the real world, the series picks up just a few months after audiences left those aboard the Avenue 5 space shuttle in the show’s timeline. We return to the lucrative galactic tourism business that has turned into a nightmare for both the crew and onboard vacationers after a malfunction sent the ship catastrophically off-course — and now potentially into the sun.

Before we blast off into the release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for Avenue 5 Season 2, though, here’s everything you need to know about where we last left the ill-fated space voyage.

Season 1 of Avenue 5 ended in extending the space cruise journey from eight weeks to eight years. HBO

What happened in Avenue 5 Season 1?

The inaugural voyage of Avenue 5 followed as the captain and crew of the shuttle dealt with a slight malfunction of the ship that would extend the trip around the galaxy by a few years, as opposed to around two months. Throughout the episodes, we see the crew's attempt to keep this secret from the vacationers on board, as well as deal with general comedic shenanigans from its wealthy and spoiled customer base.

In one episode seven people ended up dead after they exited the ship via an airlock, thinking they were in a simulation. Things got even worse for the crew at the end of Season 1, as they find out the voyage has now been extended to eight years, instead of the original eight weeks it was supposed to take. What will happen when the passengers find out?

When is the release date for Avenue 5 Season 2?

The first episode arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, October 10.

What is the release time for Avenue 5 Season 2?

Avenue 5 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

How many episodes are in Avenue 5 Season 2?

The second season of Avenue 5 will consist of eight episodes, releasing each week on Monday.

What is the plot of Avenue 5 Season 2?

Avenue 5 Season 2 picks up five months after the end of Season 1 when the crew failed to correct the course of the spacecraft. Now, they have to announce the extended journey to the ship’s rich and snobby vacationers. And not only is the ship disastrously off-course, but it’s also running out of food. Naturally, they will have to figure out how to deal with — if not completely avoid — the spacecraft’s increasingly anarchic passengers.

Who is in the cast for Avenue 5 Season 2?

At the helm of the doomed spaceship is Captain Ryan Clark, portrayed by Hugh Laurie. Other members of the cast returning from Season 1 include Josh Gad as eccentric billionaire owner Herman Judd, Zach Woods as Head of Customer Relations Matt Spencer, Lenora Crichlow as second engineer Billie McEvoy, Suzy Nakamura as Avenue 5 associate owner Iris Kimura, and Rebecca Front as passenger Karen Kelly, among others.

Is there a trailer for Avenue 5 Season 2?

Yes, HBO released the series trailer on September 14, and it looks like the ship’s crew members are in just as bad shape as we left them — maybe even worse, as it appears they might be headed toward the sun. Showcasing sequences of fighting, arguing, and rioting among crew and passengers alike, expect chaos around every corner this season.

Will there be an Avenue 5 Season 3?

Currently, it’s up in the air. With such a long break between Season 1 and Season 2, things could go either way, and nothing is confirmed yet. That being said, if this season does well, the sci-fi comedy could definitely be renewed. Until then, you can watch the incoming eight episodes of Season 2 as they release each week.