Marvel fans are still discovering new Easter eggs in Avengers: Endgame. That’s not much of a surprise, given that Endgame is practically overflowing with callbacks and references to past MCU films. At this point, most of those references have been identified by fans, but others continue to come to the Internet’s attention and deepen fans’ affection for the franchise’s epic finale.

One recently discovered Avengers: Endgame Easter egg, in particular, makes a running gag from Avengers: Infinity War even funnier.

The Easter Egg — A recent Reddit post from u/ajsayshello- shines a light on one throwaway moment from Avengers: Endgame, in which Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are completing their leg of the time heist in Asgard, circa 2013. The post specifically catches an instance when Rocket is being chased by Asgardian guards and one of them yells, “Get that rabbit!”

It’s a moment that directly calls back to when Thor calls Rocket a rabbit in Avengers: Infinity War — and seems to imply this erroneous classification of the genetically enhanced raccoon is a mistake specific to Thor’s homeworld.

Groot, Thor, and a daring rabbit stand tall. Marvel Studios

The Best Running Gag — Thor mistakes Rocket for being a rabbit multiple times throughout Avengers: Infinity War as the two (along with Groot) embark on their journey together to forge Stormbreaker. However, while their friendship continues over into Endgame, the rabbit gag is more or less left behind in that film — that is, with the exception of this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

Of course, Thor isn’t the only character in the MCU perplexed by Rocket’s species. Yondu (Michael Rooker) made a habit of calling him a rat, while Nebula (Karen Gillan) repeatedly called him a fox. One of the funniest scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 notably revolves around Mantis (Pom Klementieff) mistaking Rocket for a puppy, and Tony’s build-a-bear comment in Endgame remains one of that film’s funniest lines.

It’s not like this Endgame Easter egg is all that unique in the MCU. It’s just particularly funny that the Asgardian guards are baffled by Rocket in exactly the same way Thor is in Infinity War.

Thor, Rocket, and Groot appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — This isn’t, by any means, a game-changing or sizable Easter egg. But it is just yet another example of how much Marvel Studios pays attention to even the smallest of details in its films.

After all, the studio could staged this scene without humor, moving efficiently through a story as epic as Endgame. Instead, Marvel went for the option that specifically harkens back to the mistake that Thor — the MCU’s most notable Asgardian — made in one of its previous films. It’s just another, smaller way Endgame works to bring the MCU full circle.