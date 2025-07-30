Kevin Feige Just Debunked An Avengers: Doomsday Theory

Our first glimpse of the Fantastic Four actually took place after the events of their introductory movie. In the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts, the newly established New Avengers are chilling out when they get an alert of an incoming ship. They soon notice a big “4” emblazoned on the side of the retro-looking rocket while Michael Giacchino’s Fantastic Four theme plays.

Now that we’ve seen The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s clear this scene wasn’t teasing that movie. Instead, it was a preview of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, a theory seemingly confirmed by the fact that the Russo brothers, Doomsday’s directors, also helmed this post-credits scene. Now, however, a new statement from Kevin Feige suggests that this dramatic entrance is more complicated than it looks.

The Fantastic Four’s ship, the Excelsior, appeared in Thunderbolts’ post-credits scene. Marvel Studios

In an interview with Marvel.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the Fantastic Four’s version of Earth, Earth-828, will actually feature heavily in Doomsday and even include some of Earth-616’s greatest heroes. “With the Baxter Building set, let’s say it had four or five people in it at most in the Fantastic Four movie,” he said. “And it’s got a heck of a lot more people in it [in Doomsday]. It’s a thrill to see that interaction.”

This completely upends the theory that Avengers: Doomsday will begin with the Fantastic Four coming to Earth-616 to help them deal with Dr. Doom. Instead, it looks like the rocket in Thunderbolts is actually a beacon asking for help back on 828. First Steps offers plenty of evidence that Dr. Doom is from 828, including a post-credits scene where he approaches Franklin.

The Fantastic Four will have plenty of heroes from Earth-616 in their world. Marvel Studios

So while Avengers: Doomsday will assemble heroes from Earth-616, much of the movie may take place on another Earth. Clearly, Dr. Doom is a threat to much more than just one planet, but it seems like the Fantastic Four will warn the Avengers about him just as Shalla-Bal warned them about Galactus. After Avengers: Endgame, it wasn’t clear how the MCU would raise the stakes. But you know what’s more exciting than saving one Earth? Saving two Earths.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.