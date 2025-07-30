Kevin Feige Just Debunked An Avengers: Doomsday Theory
The Fantastic Four will play host.
Our first glimpse of the Fantastic Four actually took place after the events of their introductory movie. In the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts, the newly established New Avengers are chilling out when they get an alert of an incoming ship. They soon notice a big “4” emblazoned on the side of the retro-looking rocket while Michael Giacchino’s Fantastic Four theme plays.
Now that we’ve seen The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s clear this scene wasn’t teasing that movie. Instead, it was a preview of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, a theory seemingly confirmed by the fact that the Russo brothers, Doomsday’s directors, also helmed this post-credits scene. Now, however, a new statement from Kevin Feige suggests that this dramatic entrance is more complicated than it looks.
In an interview with Marvel.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the Fantastic Four’s version of Earth, Earth-828, will actually feature heavily in Doomsday and even include some of Earth-616’s greatest heroes. “With the Baxter Building set, let’s say it had four or five people in it at most in the Fantastic Four movie,” he said. “And it’s got a heck of a lot more people in it [in Doomsday]. It’s a thrill to see that interaction.”
This completely upends the theory that Avengers: Doomsday will begin with the Fantastic Four coming to Earth-616 to help them deal with Dr. Doom. Instead, it looks like the rocket in Thunderbolts is actually a beacon asking for help back on 828. First Steps offers plenty of evidence that Dr. Doom is from 828, including a post-credits scene where he approaches Franklin.
So while Avengers: Doomsday will assemble heroes from Earth-616, much of the movie may take place on another Earth. Clearly, Dr. Doom is a threat to much more than just one planet, but it seems like the Fantastic Four will warn the Avengers about him just as Shalla-Bal warned them about Galactus. After Avengers: Endgame, it wasn’t clear how the MCU would raise the stakes. But you know what’s more exciting than saving one Earth? Saving two Earths.