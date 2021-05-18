It’s time to head back home to the mean streets of South London. Attack the Block (writer-director Joe Cornish’s cult 2011 sci-fi action movie, which introduced John Boyega to genre audiences years before he blasted off to a galaxy far, far away) is finally getting a long-anticipated sequel, with Boyega and Cornish both slated to return.

But what will the next Attack the Block be about? When is it coming out, and who else is involved? Here’s everything we know so far about the untitled sequel, henceforth known as Attack the Block 2. Keep this page handy, as we’ll update it with new information as it becomes public.

When is the Attack the Block 2 release date?

No release date has been set for Attack the Block 2. Even if it were to enter production in the near future, the earliest we’d likely see the sequel is 2022. But without even a finished script, a release date of 2023 or even 2024 seems more likely.

Attack the Block, a cult sci-fi action thriller from 2011, is getting a long-awaited sequel. Big Talk Productions

What is Attack the Block 2?

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Attack the Block 2 will continue the first film’s story and find Boyega returning as the heroic inner-city teen Moses. Deadline first reported news of the sequel, and his return, on May 17, 2021.

“It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said in a statement. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

The original Attack the Block was Cornish’s debut feature as a writer-director. The picture centered on Boyega’s Moses and members of his teenage gang, who defend themselves — and their public housing complex in South London — from monstrous alien invaders. Jodie Whittaker, who went on to wider fame as the star of Doctor Who, co-starred as a nurse who forges an unlikely alliance with Moses and his friends.

Part coming-of-age story, part alien invasion flick, part allegory on race and class in contemporary London, Attack the Block was widely acclaimed when it first hit theaters in 2011. Arriving with little fanfare, it earned awards from film festivals including SXSW, Fantasia, the Los Angeles Film Festival, and the Black Reel Awards.

Attack the Block starred John Boyega (left) and Jodie Whittaker (center) prior to their careers in franchises like Star Wars and Doctor Who. Big Talk Productions

What do we know so far about the plot of Attack the Block 2?

Again, Attack the Block 2 doesn’t have a confirmed plot synopsis just yet, but we can assume that it will continue Moses’ story without aging Boyega down, picking up with him as a young adult years on from his troubled childhood. Whatever fate befell Moses after he was led away by police at the conclusion of the first film will surely play a role in the sequel.

In a statement to Deadline, Cornish teased that the movie will again center on inner-city living and alien invasions. “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release,” he said. “I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

Is there a trailer for Attack the Block 2?

There is currently no trailer for Attack the Block 2. The movie has not yet entered production. But if you want to refresh your memory on all the first film’s inner-city mayhem (not to mention Props and Mayhem), here’s its official restricted trailer.

Where will I be able to see Attack the Block 2?

It is unknown at this stage where you’ll be able to watch Attack the Block 2. The original movie had a disappointing box office run, grossing $6 million worldwide on a modest budget of $13 million. The film has since earned cult status through word-of-mouth and strong DVD/Blu-ray sales, and Boyega’s rising star – thanks to roles in Star Wars and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe cycle – means more audiences are discovering the film every year.

While Attack the Block 2 could make a swing for a traditional theatrical release, it is not impossible to imagine a major streamer like Netflix or Amazon distributing the sequel based on Boyega’s prominence and the original’s cult appeal.

Who’s in the cast of Attack the Block 2?

We know Boyega will return, but beyond that, the cast is a mystery. The original Attack the Block also included Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Franz Drameh, Nick Frost, Luke Treadaway, and more — though not everyone survived that film.

How can I stream the original Attack the Block?

Besides buying the movie on Blu-ray or renting it via a digital storefront, you can stream Attack the Block for free (with ads) on Tubi.