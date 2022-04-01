Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 release date, time, trailer, and plot for "The Dawn of Humanity"

We’re finally here. The last episode of Attack on Titan (that we know of), and everything is going to hell. We learned last week that there is simply no stopping Eren in time to save the Eldians that live in Marley. We lost both Magath and Shadis who tried to stop Floch and his fanatics.

Before whatever comes next is announced, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 (also known as Season 4 Episode 28 or Episode 87 overall) is going to give us another flashback that will hopefully shine a light on what’s going on in Eren’s head.

By this point, you definitely should have multiple alarms set up for when the new episode arrives, but unfortunately, this episode suffers a bit of a delay, arriving a week later than expected. Because of that, we’re here to guide you with everything you need to know about Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 “The Dawn of Humanity.”

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 release date?

After being delayed by a full week, the last episode of Attack on Titan, titled “The Dawn of Humanity” will be released on Sunday, April 3 in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 release time?

Studio MAPPA

While the episode had been delayed by a week, the release time hasn’t changed. If you are living in Japan, better grab your friends for a watch party, because the episode premieres at 12:05 a.m. on April 4 (or 10:05 a.m. Eastern in the U.S. on April 3).

But if you live elsewhere, “The Dawn of Humanity” will be unleashed upon us at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 trailer?

Honestly, if there ever was a time to hold onto any piece of footage of Attack on Titan no matter how brief, it would be now. If you can’t wait for the next episode, here’s a small taste of what to expect.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 plot?

If the trailer isn’t enough, there is also a plot synopsis for the next episode of Attack on Titan:

“What we saw that day. What we talked about that day. What we chose that day. All of this was what he wanted. He hasn’t changed at all.”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 dubbed release?

If you like watching Attack on Titan with English voice actors recording over the original lines, you’ll have to wait a bit. While, at first, we didn’t know how the delay for the subbed version will affect the English dubbing release, Crunchyroll confirmed this week that the dubbed version of “The Dawn of Humanity” will air on May 1.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

Studio MAPPA

As far as we know? There is no schedule. Now, it is heavily rumored that the show will continue in some form, given that there is still a lot of the manga left to adapt. It could be another set of episodes, perhaps Season 4 Part 3, or it can be a movie.

Let’s just hope that the final plans for Attack on Titan are announced sooner rather than later.

Forget spoilers! Tell me what happens on Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 now.

We are so close to the ending, and now you want to give up? If you truly want to know what’s ahead, we can help. Though we don’t know how the show will adapt the manga’s ending, we do know how the story ends, and you can read all about it right here.