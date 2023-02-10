Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot For the Anime Epic

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series of all time. The gruesome decade-long show, based on Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga, has gained a global following thanks to its grim storyline, macabre action sequences, superb voice acting, nuanced social and political themes, and Hiroyuki Sawano’s killer soundtrack.

In the post-apocalyptic series, humanity has been terrorized by flesh-eating humanoid giants known as Titans. People, in turn, have been hiding in a city with 100-meter-high walls that they think will protect them. The sudden appearance of an immense Titan, who devours protagonist Eren Yeager’s mother, changes everything. Vowing vengeance, Eren and the elite Survey Corps fight against the Titans... but much has happened since the show’s 2013 debut. Now the good guys aren’t looking all that good.

Attack on Titan’s final season has been released at a slow burn spread over three years, so fans are antsy to finally see the dark fantasy anime’s explosive conclusion. Here’s how to catch the first half of the third part of the fourth season of the show.

When is the Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 release date?

Episodes 60 and onward have been produced by Studio MAPPA, known for Chainsaw Man, among other famous titles. Studio MAPPA

The first half of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is scheduled to air in Japan on March 4 at 12:25 AM. The second part of Part 3 is scheduled for sometime later in 2023. Considering Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 aired weekly on Crunchyroll and is available to stream along with the rest of the franchise, it seems like a safe bet that Final Season Part 3 will also air weekly on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll typically provides a subtitled stream shortly after the Japanese release, although this hasn’t yet been confirmed for Final Season Part 3.

A “SimulDub” is typically released about six weeks after the Japanese-language show airs on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Spanish and Portuguese dubs also tend to be released on the same date as English dubs.

What is the plot of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3?

The official poster for Attack on Titan: Final Season. Studio MAPPA

The final part of Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season will take on the last six chapters from Hajime Isayama's manga, also known as the Conclusion Arc. The first half of Final Season Part 3 will kick off with a special hour-long episode.

By the end of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2, Eren — the hero turned cataclysmic villain — has initiated The Rumbling, a devastating military coup that freed King Karl Fritz’s Wall Titans. Eren has amassed an army of these colossal beasts, who are brutally slaughtering and stomping anyone and anything in their way. Eren is convinced that the best way to save the people of the Eldian nation is by enacting global genocide. It’s up to his former friends, Armin and Mikasa, to stop Eren before things get uglier.

Who is in the Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 English dub cast?

Erin Jaeger voices Yuuki Kaji. Studio MAPPA

For a full list of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3’s voice actors, including the original Japanese voice cast as well as Italian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German actors, click here. The English dub cast includes:

Bryce Papenbrook – Eren Jaeger

– Eren Jaeger Josh Grelle – Armin Arlelt

– Armin Arlelt Trina Nishimura – Mikasa Ackermann

– Mikasa Ackermann Robert McCollum – Reiner Braun

– Reiner Braun Jason Liebrecht – Zeke Jaeger

– Zeke Jaeger Mike McFarland – Jean Kirstein

– Jean Kirstein Clifford Chapin – Conny Springer

– Conny Springer Kellen Goff – Porco Galliard

– Porco Galliard Amber Lee Connors – Pieck Finger

– Pieck Finger Lindsay Seidel – Gabi Braun

– Gabi Braun Bryson Baugus – Falco Grice

– Falco Grice Griffin Burns – Colt Grice

Is there an Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 trailer?

Yup! The official trailer for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 debuted on January 17, 2023.

The first half of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 airs on March 4, 2023.