Because it was set in the years before Rogue One, we knew exactly where Andor was going to end. Much like the prequel it spun off from, the thrill came not from guessing the ending, but from the unique Star Wars journey it took to get there. That said, the last moments of the series offered a surprising reveal that potentially teased another future project.

According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, however, this closing scene wasn’t written with any particular plan in mind. Instead, it was a parting gift to the franchise’s other creators, a thread future writers and directors can use to tie stories to the most lauded Star Wars series yet.

Bix’s baby wasn’t part of some big master plan. Lucasfilm

During a panel at the Television Academy’s Televerse Festival (via Gold Derby), Gilroy revealed why he showed us that Cassian Andor’s love interest, Bix, gave birth to a child he would never meet. “Her willingness to leave him for the greater good was an issue that a lot of people had questions about all the way through,” Gilroy said. “‘Would it work?’ and ‘will it be delivered?’ and ‘are you going to be able to get us there?’ All this stuff. It really helps for anybody who has any doubts. You get to the end, you go, ‘Oh my God, she was pregnant.”

In the wake of the reveal, fans started speculating about who this baby could grow up to be. Could we see a Cassian Andor, Jr. in a future project, or is this someone we’ve even seen before, like Poe Dameron? According to Gilroy, he doesn’t have any idea who this baby is, and it doesn’t matter. “Let's be really honest, it doesn't hurt me when I can tell [Walt Disney CEO] Bob Iger there's a baby,” Gilroy said. “And he can name it, and he can [gender] it, and they can do whatever they want with it.”

The baby justified Bix’s sudden disappearance in Andor Season 2. Lucasfilm

So this reveal isn’t a loose end so much as an offer for the future. Some Star Wars creator, be it Dave Filoni or someone who hasn’t even joined the franchise yet, has the opportunity to keep the legacy of Andor the character, and Andor the series, alive.

If we do see lil’ Andor again, it will likely be in a project set during the sequel trilogy. Being born right before the sequels makes the baby five years older than Kylo, and 15 years older than Rey. Maybe we’ve already seen them in one of the sequel movies, and a future project will reveal how a Rebellion hero’s bloodline helped the new Resistance movement. Or maybe they just go off to start a space deli and we never hear from them again; what’s really important about the scene is that it shows us how Cassian’s legacy is secure in more ways than one.

