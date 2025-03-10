We wouldn’t have Star Wars TV without Disney+, and we might not even have Disney+ without Star Wars. When the streamer launched in 2019, its biggest draw wasn’t just its collection of old Star Wars projects, but a brand new live-action series called The Mandalorian.

From there, Disney+ became home to a new era of Star Wars TV, one that’s ranged from animated spinoffs to envelope-pushing live-action dramas. The best of those series is now breaking out of Disney+ to stream on two new platforms, including YouTube.

Tony Gilroy’s Andor won over fans with its smart, sophisticated showing of how Rogue One hero Cassian Andor stumbled into the Rebellion. Unlike any Star Wars series before it, Andor managed to feel like award-worthy prestige TV that just happened to be set in a faraway galaxy and streaming on Disney+.

Cassian Andor’s first encounter with the Rebellion has been made available for everyone. Lucasfilm

To promote Season 2’s arrival on April 22, Disney+ is making Season 1 easier to watch. The full season is now streaming on Disney+’s sister service, Hulu, while the first three episodes are available for free on Disney+’s YouTube channel.

Three may seem like an arbitrary number of episodes to bring out from behind a paywall, but it’s actually the perfect introduction. Andor is structured in multi-episode arcs, and the first three episodes form a complete story that served as a compelling premiere when the show debuted back in 2022. They give viewers a look at a little-known corner of the galaxy while showing how Cassian began his journey from self-interested rogue to dedicated spy.

If you’re looking to catch up on the entire series for free, the Star Wars YouTube channel has posted a 14-minute recap of Season 1 as a refresher before Season 2. But there’s no substitute for watching the episodes in full, and now more people can get a sense of why Andor is so beloved by fans. In the words of Star Wars’ spice dealers (probably), the first taste is always free.

Andor Season 2 premieres April 22 on Disney+.