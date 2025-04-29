The wait is finally over; Andor has returned for its second season. Slowly but surely, the Rebellion and its leading man, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), are growing strong enough to fight the Empire. The clock is ticking down to the events of Rogue One, so this prequel series doesn’t have much time to wrap up its story, but that sense of urgency should make this season all the more exciting. The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 set the stage for a taut conflict across the galaxy, introducing crowd-pleasing action alongside dense politicking and even a franchise first involving Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona).

The episodes that follow should only double down, so here’s everything you need to know about Episodes 4, 5, and 6 of Andor Season 2, from their release date and time to potential plot points.

What is the release date for Andor Episodes 4, 5, and 6?

The rebels can’t stay hidden for much longer. Lucasfilm

Andor Season 2 drops trios of episodes each Tuesday night on Disney+. Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will be available to stream on Tuesday, April 29.

What is the release time for Andor Episodes 4, 5, and 6?

Nearly every Star Wars series has secured a primetime release date, and Andor is no different. New episodes of Andor are available to stream each Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT.

Is there a trailer for Andor Episodes 4, 5, and 6?

It’s not common for Lucasfilm (or any Disney subsidiary) to post episode-specific trailers for new shows, and Andor is no exception. There’s no specific trailer for Andor Episodes 4, 5, and 6, but we do still have the trailer for Season 2 as a whole. Take another look to see what might be next for Cassian and his crew.

What is the plot of Andor Episodes 4, 5, and 6?

Andor Season 2’s first storyline jumped forward a full year after Season 1, reintroducing Cassian as an established operative in the Rebellion. His mission to steal an advanced TIE fighter from Imperial custody was nearly thwarted by a dangerously disorganized rebel cell, but that wasn’t the only surprise this season. Episodes 1 through 3 took us to Chandrila, home planet of Mon Motha (Genevieve O’Reilly), for the nuptials of her daughter Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Mon had to sacrifice a friend, the banker Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), to keep her rebel cover secret, resulting in a crash-out of epic proportions. The Empire, meanwhile, is launching its multi-year plan to subdue the planet Ghorman, which they’ll need if they want to execute the Emperor’s so-called Energy Project.

How many episodes of Andor Season 2 are there?

Andor Season 2 contains 12 episodes, split into sets of three that are spaced out across four weeks. Six episodes will remain after this week’s drop, culminating in a three-episode finale on May 13.

Will there be an Andor Season 3?

Unfortunately, there will be no new seasons of Andor after this. The series is ending after Season 2, partly because of chronology issues and partly because showrunner Tony Gilroy has spent enough time in the Star Wars galaxy. That said, the characters he created could find a way back in a spin-off down the line. Per Gilroy, it’s essentially up to Lucasfilm, but let’s hope the story continues somehow.

“They own it all, they can do as they wish,” Gilroy told io9. “There’s a lot of ideas, a lot of new planets, a lot of everything in there; it’s theirs for the picking.”

Andor Season 2 Episodes 4, 5, and 6 stream April 29 on Disney+.