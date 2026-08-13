Despite being a crucial financial arm of the film industry, as evidenced by the runaway success of Obsession and Backrooms this year, horror has never been as successful on the small screen as it is in theaters. There are, of course, standouts like the original Twilight Zone, procedural-adjacent work like The X-Files, and even recent outings like Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay, but for the most part, it seems like television doesn’t love the genre as much as film does. Part of the reason is surely TV being stricter with what can and can’t be shown (although shows like Hannibal have pushed the envelope there), but there’s also the fact that sitting down to watch a 90-minute horror movie immerses you in a way that eight weekly episodes of television simply can’t.

One man, however, has spent the last 15 years bringing terror to the masses on TV: Ryan Murphy. His anthology series American Horror Story, which began in 2011, has gone from an incendiary oddity to one of FX’s mainstays, and with 12 seasons in the books, it’s also become the longest-running hour-long scripted series in the channel’s history. Now there’s a 13th season on the way, and it looks to be another season that ties together the show’s previously disconnected narratives.

The first teaser for American Horror Story 13 just dropped, and in typical AHS fashion, it’s a surreal minute-long video. The most interesting part is just how many of the show’s alumni are in it: there’s Twisty the Clown from Season 4 (Freak Show), Kai Anderson from Season 7 (Cult) pushing the Rubber Man (season 1, Murder House) down a Shining-esque hallway, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Angela Bassett, and Sarah Paulson from Season 3 (Coven), and a couple more returning faces. We don’t know what the season’s theme will be yet, but it’s obviously going to be another crossover.

Despite initially presenting itself as an unconnected anthology show, AHS has connected its storylines before. At first, it was simple cameos from previous seasons, but Season 8, Apocalypse, blew the doors off the franchise’s canon by connecting Seasons 1, 3, and 5 in a post-apocalyptic story about the aftermath of nuclear destruction. Apocalypse ended with the witches of the New Orleans coven averting the crisis by using X-Men-style time travel, which makes it impossible for this new season to take place in that timeline — so when AHS returns later this year, it will have to make a compelling case for why this ensemble of returning villains has come together.

American Horror Story season 13 premieres on September 24.