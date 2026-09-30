Spider-Man may be a superhero movie icon, but he came to TV first. The Amazing Spider-Man gave us a live-action Peter Parker on TV all the way back in 1977, but for years now, Amazon has tried to find its own big Spider-Man show without much success.

Still, it looks like the studio is trying again — according to Deadline, Amazon is planning to greenlight a new live-action Spider-Man series based on an existing comics storyline. Could this new project finally make Spider-Man as successful on streaming as he is at the theater?

Amazon started developing Spider-Man shows in 2022, when it struck a deal with Sony to work on a “suite” of live-action series, beginning with Silk: Spider Society. In 2024, however, the entire project was canceled. Then there was Spider-Noir, which had a unique release in both color and black-and-white and the claim to fame of being Nicolas Cage’s first starring TV role, but was canceled after Season 1 wrapped up.

Spider-Noir was canceled after Season 1. Prime Video

Now, yet another project is about to get its moment in the spotlight, and it’s reportedly an adaptation of the comic book’s Clone Saga run, which revolves around clones of Spider-Man and their claim to be the “real” Spider-Man. This is the story that introduced Ben Reilly, who would later appear in the animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The animated Spider-Verse movies are definitely the crown jewel of Sony’s solo Spider-Man projects, so taking inspiration from them makes sense. That’s how we got Spider-Noir in the first place. But after the failure of “Sonyverse” movies like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, could a tangential TV show succeed?

Ben Reilly’s version of Spider-Man appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Amazon Prime Video

Still, we’re talking about Spider-Man here; just because a live-action series hasn’t found its footing so far, it’s bound to work eventually. The character is still so popular that Brand New Day is setting box-office records, and while that doesn’t necessarily translate to small-screen success, Amazon sure seems convinced that making a third attempt in four years is worth it.

Spider-Noir is streaming on Prime Video.